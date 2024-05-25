Shoe With Snack Holder? Latest Crocs-Pringles Collaboration Leaves Internet Talking

Photo Credit: Instagram/Crocs Shoes

The fashion world loves experimentation. Over the years, we have seen brands and fashion lines going creative with their thoughts, making your clothes, shoes, bags, and jewelry easy to wear and convenient. One such recent fashion update on the block is the latest collaboration between shoe brand Crocs and popular snack Pringles. The two have come together to offer a unique pair of boots, which according to them is made keeping customers' convenience in mind. Wonder what's so special about it? So let us tell you, these CrocsXPringles shoes have a special holder to keep a pack of Pringles in them. You read that right.

Beauty and fashion content creator Sabryna Salmon took to Instagram to share her experience wearing the CrocsXPringles boots, and it seems, the internet was left surprised. The video starts with the creator holding a pair of these shoes and announcing that she's going to try them on. Next, we could see her doing household chores, while enjoying the crisps in between work. In the end, she states that these shoes, for her, are a total hit.

But this idea seemingly didn't go well with the Instagram users, who took to her comments section to share their concerns.

"Germs foot directly into your mouth. Disease incoming," wrote a person.

Another person questioned, "Did you make that? Or is it for real?"

Some people took to the collaboration announcement post on the Crocs Instagram handle to write, "Stop it and make something actually cute."

Another person asked, "Why does it exist?" A comment read, "Why would you guys make this?"

A person, who was in disbelief, asked, "This is a joke, right?"

Some people, however, totally loved the idea of shoes with snack holders and shared their excitement on the posts. What are your thoughts on the same? Would you want to have one such pair of shoes in your collection? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.