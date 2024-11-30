Sara Ali Khan Embraces Winter By Relishing Makki Ki Roti And Sarson Ka Saag

Sara Ali Khan loves to share her foodie adventures. (Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

The winter season calls for warm meals as the chilly winds sweep us over. Sara Ali Khan, a true-blue foodie, agrees. In her latest Instagram Stories, the actress dropped a picture featuring one of her favourite winter staples — sarson ka saag. Of course, she paired the dish with makki ki roti. While the rotis were being cooked on a grilling pan a container filled with sarson ka saag was kept at a distance. The mouthwatering combo has us craving for the meal too. We also spotted a separate cookware but the contents inside were not visible. Sara, known for her quirkiness added the song Tandoori Nights by Himesh Reshammiya in the background. Her side note read, “Makki and Saag, Koyla and Aag.” A sticker added to the post revealed that the temperature at that time was 69 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sara Ali Khan previously revealed that she loved sarson ka saag. But there is another dish that is close to her heart as well. Any guesses? Well, it is undhiyo — a Gujrati-styled mixed vegetable dish. Just a few days ago the actress dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories enjoying these two lip-smacking foods. There were two large containers in the snap that came with labels. One was filled with sarson ka saag and the other contained undhiyo. They were presented traditionally on banana leaves. There were other scrumptious items, including saag paneer on the table as well, creating a wholesome feast. Uploading the photos, Sara wrote, “My two favourite things. Winter is here”. Full story here.

Back in January, Sara Ali Khan showcased her love for desi delights by sharing a two-picture collage. Oh, she indulged in the goodness of undhiyo here too. The first one offered a glimpse of a cooking pre-up including items like sliced potatoes, taro root, coriander, French beans, brinjals, green onions, turnips, and radishes. The following slide featured her favoruite dish undhiyo. It was prepared by Sara's friend Arbaaz. “Undiyo Season. Thank you so much,” read her caption. Click here for the full story.

Sara Ali Khan's culinary adventures are simply a treat for food connoisseurs.