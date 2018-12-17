Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap Wedding Reception Cake Looked As Regal As The Couple! (See Pics)

Highlights Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot on December 14, 2018 The couple had a wedding reception in Hyderabad The wedding reception cake looked as regal as the couple

Unless you've been living under a rock since the past few days, you would be aware of the fact that Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal got married to fellow Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. The two players, who have been shining in international tournaments, shared the happy news with fans and followers by posting pictures from their intimate wedding on their respective social media pages. Nehwal, who is a former world No. 1 player, has stunned everyone with her bridal avatar. For her wedding, she donned a beautiful and elegant lehenga with floral motif; Parupalli wore a light pink sherwani for the ceremony that took place in Hyderabad. However, the couple things up a notch for their wedding reception, where Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap were both spotted in a royal blue Sabyasachi festive ensemble. Saina looked absolutely stunning in the heavily embroidered lehenga even as Kashyap's regal sherwani matched it in colour and grandeur.

But, it wasn't just the happy young couple that were dressed up in blue - their wedding reception cake was too! Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap looked incredibly blissful as they cut a beautifully decorated multi-tiered cake with blue icing and intricate decorations. The couple cut the beautiful and enormous cake in the presence of close friends and family and the pictures from the cake - cutting ceremony have gone viral on Instagram.

Take a look at some of the pictures from Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap's cake cutting ceremony during their wedding reception in Hyderabad:

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap's grand wedding reception in Hyderabad saw many famous personalities from the fields of sports, entertainment, politics and business. Among the celebrities who attended the event were Bollywood actor Rakul Preet and South Indian superstar Nagarjuna. Nehwal and Kashyap had been friends for about a decade and the couple decided to take tie the knot recently in a very private ceremony in Hyderabad. While Saina is the first Indian woman to become world number one badminton player, she is only the second Indian, after Mr. Prakash Padukone to achieve this feat. Parupalli Kashyap on the other hand is an Arjuna awardee. Well, we wish the lovely couple a happy and prosperous married life!