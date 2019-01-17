Rooibos Tea (Red Tea) Benefits: From Regulating Type-2 Diabetes To Boosting Immunity

Highlights Rooibos tea comes from a bush that is native to South Africa Rooibos tea contains aspalathin which may regulate Type-2 diabetes Rooibos tea also helps boost immunity and skin health

Rooibos tea, or red tea, may not be as popular as green tea or matcha, but it is fast catching up. The beautifully tinted drink is made from the dried leaves of the rooibos bush that is native to the Western and Eastern Capes of South Africa. 'Rooibos' literally translates to 'red bush,' and the herbal tea - also known as bush tea - has started making appearances in supermarkets and grocery stores around the world. The tea may look and taste similar to the much more popular Hibiscus Tea and has an earthy flavour. To produce the tea, the leaves of the rooibos bush are made to undergo oxidation, which gives the tea leaves their distinctive reddish-brown colour and also enhances the flavour. Rooibos tea may be consumed hot or cold, with milk and sugar, or lemon and honey. Rooibos is also sometimes added to espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and iced teas.

Rooibos tea is completely caffeine-free and may be a great alternative to traditional black tea or coffee for people wanting to quit caffeine. The fresh rooibos leaves also contain a good amount of ascorbic acid or vitamin C. However, the processed tea leaves don't have vitamin C, but are enriched with a number of polyphenols. The tea has a number of health benefits, including reduction of insulin resistance and possible anti-diabetic effects, as well boosting weight loss and digestion.

Rooibos tea is good for people suffering from type-2 diabetes

Rooibos Tea Health Benefits: Anti-Diabetes, Weight Loss And More

Here are five best health benefits of rooibos tea (or red tea):

1. Regulates Symptoms Of Type-2 Diabetes: A study, conducted on the effects of rooibos tea on mice, showed that the polyphenol aspalathin present in the tea leaves may help fight insulin resistance and balance blood sugar levels. Rooibos tea may be beneficial for people who have type-2 diabetes or who are at a risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

2. Boosts Heart Health: Rooibos tea is known to have high amounts of antioxidants, which fight inflammation in the body and boost heart health. Since this tea is free of caffeine, it may be a great herbal alternative to caffeinated drinks, which are known to cause heart palpitations and other related illnesses.

3. Boosts Weight Loss: Rooibos tea may help in easing gastric troubles like diarrhoea and maintain a healthy digestion, which is important for a quicker and more effective weight loss. The antioxidants present in the tea may help speed up metabolism by fighting inflammation, helping your body burn calories more effectively and facilitating weight loss.

4. Boosts Immunity: Rooibos tea is also known to have anti-bacterial properties, making it a good drink to consume during winters to boost immunity.

5. Boosts Skin Health: The polyphenols in rooibos or red tea may help boost skin health. The tea is known to have anti-ageing properties and may also keep skin disorders at bay due to its anti-bacterial abilities.

Rooibos tea is available in both lose tea leaves form and tea bags form. In case the grocery stores in your city don't stock up on this tea, you can purchase it online as well. Being herbal and caffeine-free, the side effects of harmful effects of rooibos are very rare. However, for people suffering from chronic liver or hormonal problems, it is advisable to check with your nutritionist before adding it to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.