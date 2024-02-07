Ran Out Of Kasoori Methi? Fear Not! Here Are 5 Amazing Substitutes You Can Use

Substitutes for kasoori methi. (Image Credit: Istock)

Kasoori methi (fenugreek leaves) is an essential herb in Indian cooking. Whenever a dish consists of kasoori methi, it instantly elevates its flavour, doesn't it? It is typically used as a garnish in several curries, sabzis, and even parathas. However, the fact that we use it regularly means that we can run out of it quickly as well. And let's be honest, no one likes to be in a situation where they're in the middle of cooking only to realise that their kasoori methi stock has finished. How panicky it is? But not anymore! You'll be surprised to know that there are several other common ingredients that you can use in place of kasoori methi. They may not give you the same flavour, but they'll certainly relieve you of some stress and save your dish from going to waste.

Here Are 5 Awesome Substitutes For Kasoori Methi You Must Try:

1. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are the closest alternative to kasoori methi, as they belong to the same plant. You can expect a similar flavour in your dish when using this substitute, as you would when adding kasoori methi. However, because they are seeds, you'll have to compromise on that distinct leafy texture. When using them, remember to always add them at the beginning of the recipe for maximum flavour.

2. Curry Powder

Curry powder is something that can be easily found in our kitchen. This powder contains a mix of several spices and also consists of traces of fenugreek seeds. This makes it a wonderful substitute for kasoori methi. However, do not add too much of it as it also contains other spices such as cinnamon, haldi, mustard, etc., which can alter the overall taste of your dish.

3. Mustard Greens

Mustard greens (sarson) are another great substitute for kasoori methi. Dried mustard greens, in particular, are what you need to get your hands on. To get the maximum flavour out of them, you must soak them in water for about 15 to 20 minutes and then use them. It may not give you the same flavour, but it still works well as a close alternative. Add some extra as compared to the quantity of kasoori methi you would add.

4. Spinach

Did you know you could use spinach in place of kasoori methi as well? Its flavour and aroma are quite similar to that of kasoori methi. To use spinach as a substitute, you need not use the dried version or crush it. Instead, simply grate it and then add it to your dish as a garnish. You can adjust the quantity as per your personal preference.

5. Maple Syrup

This last substitute may come as a total shocker, but it works quite well. Yes, you can use maple syrup in place of kasoori methi. It may sound quite strange, but both of them contain a compound called solotone, which gives them a similar flavour profile. However, maple syrup is sweet in taste, so follow the principle of a little goes a long way here. While it'll give you a similar flavour, you'll have to compromise on the leafy texture.

So, the next time you run out of kasoori methi while cooking, you know exactly what to reach out for. Do not forget to share your feedback on how these substitutes worked for you.