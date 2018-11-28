Pippali And Honey: This Herbal Concoction Is A Natural Home Remedy For Sore Throat

Sore throat is a common problem that includes pain, scratchiness or irritation in the throat that often worsens when you swallow. Common causes of sore throat include viral infections like cold, or the flu, exposure to air pollutants, et al. While a bad throat takes its own time to heal, there are certain home remedies that can fasten the process. Your kitchen is a treasure trove of ingredients that are considered natural remedies for sore throat. One of the best remedies is the mixture of pippali and honey. Both the ingredients have long been used in Ayurvedic medicinal treatments, especially for sore throat. So if you are dealing with a bad throat and want immediate relief, then we tell you how to use them together.

Pippali and honey for sore throat

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of pippali and honey work as amazing treatment for sore throats. Flavonoids and tannins in this concoction help in healing if taken properly." Pippali has medicinal properties in its bark, branches, leaves, and roots, and is therefore extremely beneficial as a plant. It is loaded with nutrients including flavonoids, tannic acid, aspartic acid, steroids, methionine, vitamins, and glycine, all of which are known to help in relieving bad throat.

Honey is a natural cough suppressant, so it lets you sleep peacefully at night. Honey acts as an antiseptic and helps clear phlegm. Moreover, its anti-bacterial properties help reduce pain in the throat. It acts as a hypertonic osmotic, which means it draws water out of inflamed tissues. This reduces swelling and discomfort.

How to use pippali and honey for sore throat

Peepal leaves can be boiled and taken twice daily with raw honey. Another way to add this concoction is to roast trikatu peepal or choti peepal for a few minutes and blend it into a fine powder. Take a small amount of this powder and add less than a teaspoon of honey to it and have it with warm water every night. Don't take large amounts of this powder as it may make your throat dry.

Go on and use this time-tested herbal remedy to save your throat from infections.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.