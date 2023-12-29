Perfect Your Pesto! 5 Tips To Make Your Homemade Sauce Amazing

Tips to make perfect pesto sauce at home. (Image Credit: Istock)

Italian food has become a global favourite. It's not hard to find classic dishes such as pizza and pasta wherever you travel around the world. While they remain absolute favourites, another reason for the cuisine's popularity is the use of different types of sauces. Whether it's Alfredo sauce, Arrabiata sauce, or Bolognese sauce, they have quite a tantalising flavour profile. Another such popular sauce is pesto. Made with basil leaves, garlic, parmesan, nuts, and olive oil, it is quite refreshing and is known for its vibrant green colour. However, making it at home can be challenging. There are times when the consistency doesn't come right or it lacks the flavour you wish it had. So, what is it that goes wrong, and how can you prevent it? To help you out, here are some tips to keep in mind the next time you make it at home.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make The Perfect Pesto Sauce At Home:

1. Use fresh basil leaves

Basil leaves are the primary ingredient in pesto sauce. It goes without saying that they have to be of the best quality. For an authentic flavour, always use fresh basil leaves. The fresher they are, the better your pesto sauce will turn out. This will also ensure that it has a vibrant green colour. Also, make sure to wash the basil leaves nicely before using them.

2. Toast the nuts

Pesto sauce also contains nuts in it. Typically, pine nuts are the ones that are added to it. But the trick here is to slightly roast them before mixing them with the other ingredients. This helps give the sauce a distinct flavour, which won't come without roasting them. While it's best to use pine nuts, you can also use roasted almonds or cashew nuts in place of them.

3. Do not skip adding garlic

Garlic is another essential ingredient in pesto sauce. It is what gives it a delightful aroma and makes it taste divine. If you skip adding garlic, your pesto sauce will just taste super bland and lack that authentic flavour. So, if you do not want to end up with a batch of flavourless pesto sauce, ensure that you always add garlic. Again, remember to use fresh garlic.

4. Be generous with the parmesan

Cheese has the power to make anything taste good. In this case, we are talking about parmesan cheese. When making the pesto sauce, do not hesitate to add some extra if need be. The reason it is added to the sauce is to give it a slightly creamy texture. It also helps balance out the strong flavour of the basil leaves and garlic.

5. Use a mortar and pestle

Traditional pesto sauce is known to have a grainy texture. While it is smooth, it is also slightly grainy. And a mortar and pestle helps achieve this perfectly. It may take a little bit more of your time, but trust us, the results are quite amazing. If you're short on time, you can consider using a food processor, but it won't give you the desired results. So, crush it by hand and see the results for yourself.

Making pesto sauce at home is not as difficult as it seems. Just follow the above-mentioned steps, and you'll be able to make it perfectly. Here's a classic pesto sauce recipe for you to try at home.