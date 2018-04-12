People With Genetic Sweet Tooth May Have Less Body Fat: Study

According to the study published in the Scientific Journal Cell Reports, people who have a 'sweet tooth' gene variation that makes them crave and eat more sugar, are likely to have less body fat as compared to others. It comes as a surprise to the researchers who last year discovered that precisely this genetic variation could be one of the reasons why some people have a particular craving for sweet things. People with this variation consume more sugar than others.

According to the researchers, it sort of contradicts common intuition that people who eat more sugar should have less body fat. By studying this specific genetic variation and trying to find connections to the rest of the body. For the study, researchers based their findings on health information from more than 450,000 individuals who have allowed their data to be recorded in the UK biobank. It included blood samples, questionnaires on diet and genetic data, among other things.

According to researchers, now that so many are involved in the study, it gives our conclusions certain robustness. Even though the difference in the amount of body fat or blood pressure level is only minor depending on whether or not the person has this genetic variation or not, they are confident that the results are accurate. Around 20 percent of the European population has this genetic predisposition.

If you are one of those who have a major sweet tooth, you must remember that it may cause various health problems in the longer run. Here's how you can cut back of sugar and instead choose healthier options without having to really cut down on sugar.

1. Eat fruits

If you have been craving for sugar, pick up a handful of your favourite fruits, which will make you avoid consuming other form of sugar.

2. Cut down on hidden sugar consumption

Hidden sugar is present in jams, ketchups, barbeque sauce, mayonnaise and other sweeteners. These condiments generally have high amount of sugar and sodium to preserve them for a longer period.

3. Use honey instead

Raw honey is a much safer and healthier form of sugar; therefore it is generally said that you must eat honey instead of processed sugar.

4. Eat small and frequent meals

The best way to cut down on cravings is to eat small meals throughout the day to keep the metabolic system going.

