Not Baguettes, This Was The Food That Alaya F Relished Most In Paris

Alaya F is savouring lots of good food in Paris but it's not what you think.

After several OTT shows such as 'Emily in Paris', visiting France has definitely made its spot in our travel bucket list. Paris, especially, is a city with a deep cultural and architectural history behind it. Known for its romantic allure, Paris also has a lot of delightful patisserie options for tourists. But for actress Alaya F, French food was not on the radar. On her recent visit to Paris, she relished a lot of good food but it was a cuisine that nobody would have imagined. Wondering what it was? Take a look at her post and see for yourself:

In the carousel post, we could see some stunning clicks of Alaya F in Paris. Food seems to have been on her mind as she relished a scrumptious meal at a fancy restaurant in the city. She enjoyed a yummy and refreshing bubble tea with matcha flavour. There was also a wholesome raw papaya salad with peanuts and a wonderful Thai curry. "Day 1 in Paris: I ate more Thai food than I did French food," she wrote in the caption.

This is not the only foodie post we have seen from Alaya F. Recently, she shared another series of snippets from her vacation with friends. It was all about spending quality time, eating good food and rejuvenating the senses with some yoga therapy. We could see Alaya eating all sorts of yummy treats such as Malabari parotta, pull-apart garlic bread, tacos and more. Take a look:

On the work front, Alaya F vowed audiences with her role in 'U-Turn' which was a thriller film released on OTT platforms. She will next be seen in 'Sri' alongside Rajkummar Rao and Jyothika directed by Tushar Hiranandani.