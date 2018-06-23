Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2018: Significance, Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Foods To Avoid

Highlights Nirjala Ekadashi is the most important of the 24 annual ekadashis Devotees abstain from food and water and donate food and other things Observing Nirjala Ekadashi vrat bring positive changes in devotees' lives

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2018: Date And Timing

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2018 is being observed by Hindus today. The fast is one of the twenty four ekadashis that are observed during the year. Nirjala literally translates to 'without water' and the Nirjala Ekadashi vrat is hence, observed by abstaining from both food and water. The fast has strict fasting rules and is the one of the toughest fasts observed by Hindus. It is believed that the observation of just Nirjala Ekadashi vrat can bring as many benefits as observing all 24 Ekadashi vrats around the year. Devotees who are unable to observe the other Ekdashi vrats during the rest of the year, often observe the Nirjala Ekdashi vrat, with great discipline. This is because Nirjala Ekadashi is believed to the most important Ekadashi fasts out of the 24 Ekadashi fasts and it is a day when devotees pray to Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu calendar, Nirjala Ekadashi falls during Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month and according to Victorian calendar, it falls during the months of May or June. It typically falls after Ganga Dussehra, but sometimes Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi falls on the same day. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi falls on June 23, 2018 and the fast ends on June 24, 2018. The fast begins today and will end tomorrow, with parana, which indicates the auspicious time to break the fast. This year, the auspicious time for breaking the fast or observing parana is between 1:46 pm and 4:31 pm.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2018: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Nirjala Ekadashi vrat, it is believed to be auspicious for devotees to have a bath in holy rivers. If bathing in holy rivers is not possible for devotees, they rise early in the morning, bathe and chant the mantra of "Om Namoh Vasudevaya". After this, devotees abstain from consuming water of food grains for 24 hours and then the next day, they have a bath and begin parana within the given auspicious time period.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2018: Significance And Foods To Avoid

There is a tale from the Mahabharata connected to the Nirjala Ekadashi vrat. It is believed that the Pandava Bhima was a voracious eater and was not able to control his cravings for food. As a result, he was never able to observe the Ekadashi fast and except him, all the rest of the Pandavas as well as their wife Draupadi used to observe Ekadashi fasts. Troubled over this flaw of his, Bhima approached Maharishi Vyasa to find a solution to the problem. Vyasa then suggested to Bhima that he observe a single Nirjala Ekadashi vrat once a year to compensate for all the rest of the Ekadashi fasts, and please Lord Vishnu. This is the reason Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi.

The Nirjala Ekadashi fast is said to have the powers to bring about positive changes in the devotees' lives. Devotees also believe in donating various food items and other things like milk, fruits, tulsi leaves, clothes, etc. Although all types of food grains are to be given up on the day of the Ekadashi, it is believed that eating rice is particularly prohibited on the day.



