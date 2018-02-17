Maternal Deficiency Of Vitamin D May Lead To Obesity In Child, Says Study

Highlights Study links maternal deficiency of Vitamin D with obesity in child. Kids born to deficient mothers tend to have 2% higher body fat. Sunshine can meet 95% of your body's Viatmin D requirements.

Our parents and grandparents knew what they were saying when they suggested that one should get enough sunshine to stay healthy. Among the many benefits of soaking in the Sun, is meeting the requirement of Vitamin D needed by the body. Now a study has suggested that a deficiency of Vitamins D in expectant mothers can lead to obesity in her kid or kids. The study was conducted by University of Southern California and it suggested that children born to mothers with very low levels of Vitamin D in the first trimester tend to be obese or have higher body weight on an average by the time they reach the age of six.

It was dound that such children have at least two per cent more body fat, as compared to kids whose mothers got enough Vitamin D during their pregnancy. Talking about the results, Vaia Lida Chatzi, Associate Professor of USC in the US said, "These increases may not seem like much, but we're not talking about older adults who have about 30 per cent body fat." She further added, "Even a half-inch increase in waist circumference is a big deal, especially if you project this fat surplus across their lifespan."

However, this not the only risk that Vitamin D deficiency poses. If you don't have enough of the 'sunshine vitamin' in your body, it can lead to increased risk of cancer, heart disease, and multiple sclerosis and Type 1 diabetes. Although the best way to meet your body's Vitamin D requirements is getting enough sunshine, there are certain foods too, that can help you tide over the deficiency.

These are the best foods with Vitamin D:

1. Fatty fish like tuna, salmon and mackerel

2. Orange Juice

3. Eggs

4. Cod Liver Oil

5. Mushrooms

Among these, cod liver oil is the most efficient in tiding over Vitamin D deficiency, right next to sunlight which in itself is able to meet 95% of your body's Vitamin D requirement.

(With IANS inputs)