Kerala Kalamandalam Serves Chicken Biryani To Students For The First Time In 94 Years

In a historic shift from its long-believed traditions, Kerala Kalamandalam - a prestigious institution known for preserving and promoting traditional performing arts - served non-vegetarian food to its students in its canteen on Wednesday, July 10. As per the news outlet Press Trust of India (PTI), the Deemed-to-be University took this decision on popular demand. The students were served chicken biryani which was prepared at the famous kitchen run by the inmates of Viyyur Central Jail. Ever since the prestigious institute was founded in 1930, the students residing in the residential campus located in Thrissur were only served plant-based or dairy-based foods, a Kerala Kalamandalam official told PTI.

As per the news outlet, the decision came after a mess committee including representative teachers, students and non-teaching staff was formed, and based on student demand, it was decided to serve chicken biryani on July 10. The official also shared that the mess committee has planned to meet on July 20 to discuss the possibility of including other meat-based dishes on the menu.

"The food is served free of cost, and non-vegetarian dishes could be served once or twice a month,” the official told PTI.

There was some reported opposition from faculty members regarding the decision to include meat-based dishes in the canteen menu due to the concern that it might affect the students undergoing oil therapies as a part of their studies, however, the official said that they have not received any complaints so far.

Founded in 1930 by renowned poet Padmabhooshan Vallathol Narayana Menon and his close associate Manakkulam Mukundaraja, Kerala Kalamandalam was initially an exclusive training centre for Kathakali. Now, this residential institution is a training and performing arts centre for Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Thullal, Kutiyattam (male and female), Panchavadyam, Carnatic Music, Mridangam, etc.

Kerala Kalamandalam is situated on the banks of river Bharathapuzha in Thrissur. The Central government declared it a Deemed-to-be-University of Art and Culture on March 14, 2006.

