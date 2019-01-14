Inhalation Therapy May Help Control Asthma This Winter; Foods To Combat Air Pollution

There is no denying the fact that winter season can cause a toll on many people's health. The increasing level of smog during winters is what makes the season quite unpleasant, especially for people who happen to suffer from lung diseases. An American Lung Association fact-sheet states that asthma is one of the most common chronic disorders and currently affects about 7.1 million children under 18 years. During winters, it gets difficult to breathe as the cold air causes the airways to tighten. According to a research article, published in Respiratory Medicine journal, the correlation between inhalation therapy for asthma and clinical efficacy is positive, with improved symptom-control and lung-function shown in most studies of adults, adolescents and children.



In the inhalation therapy, the inflammation of the airway requires a very small quantity of corticosteroids -- around 25 to 100 micrograms -- but when it is consumed through the oral/intestinal route the amount administered is very large -- about 10,000 micrograms, since only a fraction of the drug reaches the lungs. This means that every time an asthma patient pops a pill or a tablet, he/she is actually taking almost 200 times the amount of medication required, leading to ill-effects on health. However, few dietary changes could possibly come quite handy in combating the effects of air pollution on one's health.



Here is a list of 3 foods that you may add in your diet to combat air pollution:



Turmeric



Turmeric is known to protect lungs from the toxic effects of pollutants; thanks to the presence of curcumin, which is replete with anti-inflammatory properties. You can consume turmeric by mixing it in warm milk or may even consume a mixture of ghee and turmeric to get relief from cough caused by air pollution.



Broccoli



Rich in beta-carotene and a host of antioxidants, broccoli is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Broccoli has sulforaphane, an anti-carcinogenic compound, which helps in expelling higher levels of carcinogen through our bowel.



Flaxseeds



It's time you start adding flaxseeds to your diet. It is because flaxseeds come packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which may help protect the body against the detrimental effects of air pollution on one's lipid profile and heart health.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

