Oiling May Do Wonders For Your Hair: Try These Foods Too

There is a reason why your mother’s could not stop raving about the benefits of oiling your hair. Since time immemorial, oiling hair and massaging the scalp has been linked to multiple hair benefits; from stopping hairfall, to preventing dandruff and promoting hair growth. Myna Batavia, Founder of Sinfully Myne, suggested a few benefits of oiling that will compel you to start making oiling your hair a regular habit.1. The summers are here, in the scorching weather the hair tends to get very frizzy, dry and lifeless due to direct exposure to sunlight. Oiling your hair with castor oil may lend a soothing effect on the scalp. Include ingredients such as Brahmi and camphor to the oil while massaging the scalp to maximise the cooling properties.2. If you are into swimming, it is also natural in summers for the hair to become extremely brittle due to prolonged exposure to heat, sweat and chlorine. To prevent this damage, it's advisable to use a combination of essential oils such as coconut oil, gingelly oil and castor oil along with aloe vera and white hibiscus leaves. The oils act as a sealant and seal the cuticles rendering one's hair shiny and soft.3. Another benefit of these oils is the presence of fatty acids. These acids replace the lost lipids in one's hair. Lipid loss is a major factor in causing split ends.One must know the right way to use the oil, unless the hair is extremely dense, it is advisable to use a few drops in your palm, rub them together and rake them through your hair, advises the expert.If the hair happens to be of coarser nature , you may want to increase the quantity slightly.Beauty expert Aakriti Kochar also suggests a handful of benefits of oiling in summer.One of the most essential benefits of oiling hair in summer is that it creates a shield to protect your hair from sun damage. Sun damage can result in over-drying & dullness in hair texture. In addition to this, oiling helps make your hair strong. It strengthens your hair from the very roots.She suggest some oils you can consider during summerCoconut oil is lightweight, hence is a comfortable pick in summers. It nourishes your scalp and cleanses dirt and dead cells on the scalp easily on shampooing after oiling, says the expert.Rich in Vitamin E, almond oil makes for a good hair cleanser and keeps hair healthy and facilitates hair growth. It also also works again scalp infections caused due to excessive sweating (oil & sweat mix). It is excellent for treating dandruff.Olive oil tends to penetrate deep into the scalp, and provides nourishment from within.Your diet also plays a determining role in the health of your hair. Here are some foods you should also consider adding to your diet to prevent hair fall and promote healthy hair.Spinach is a great vegetarian food for hair regrowth. Spinach is a great source of iron, vitamin A and C and protein. Iron deficiency is the main cause of hair fall and spinach is not only iron-rich, it also contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for hair. It also provides us with omega-3 acid, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron.Eggs and dairy products are great foods for hair growth and thickness. Milk, yogurt and eggs are loaded with essential nutrients such as proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids. Dairy products are also a great source of biotin (Vitamin B7) that is known to fight hair loss.Vitamin C prevents your hair from becoming brittle and fragile and guavas contain more Vitamic C than oranges! Just like the fruit, the leaves too contain vitamin B and C, which help boost collagen activity required for hair growth.Barley is loaded with Vitamin E which helps in treating hair thinning. Barley is also rich in iron and copper that help in the production of red blood cells and make your hair follicles stronger.(With Inputs IANS)