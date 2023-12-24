Healthy Holiday Treat: Make Atta Date And Walnut Cake In Kadhai For A Guilt-Free Christmas

Atta walnut cake tastes delicious.

During the festive season. the desire for delectable treats often collides with the commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Fear not, for this Whole Wheat Flour Date and Walnut Cake is here to bridge the gap between indulgence and well-being. With just four wholesome ingredients, you can create a soft, spongy masterpiece that's perfect for Christmas - and all without the need for an oven, sugar, maida, or excessive baking ingredients.

Is atta flour good for cakes?

Yes, atta flour, or whole wheat flour, can be an excellent choice for cakes. Its inherent nuttiness and denser texture add a unique flavour profile, making cakes richer and heartier. Additionally, atta flour brings nutritional benefits, offering more fibre and essential nutrients compared to refined flour. The presence of bran and germ in atta flour contributes to a healthier option, making it suitable for those looking to incorporate whole grains into their diet. While it may yield a slightly denser texture than cakes made with all-purpose flour, atta flour's wholesome attributes make it a commendable and nutritious choice for baking.

We found the recipe for the healthy atta cake with dates and walnuts on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's see how to make it.

How To Make Healthy Atta Cake I Whole Wheat Dates And Walnuts Cake Recipe:

To commence this healthy holiday baking adventure, gather your primary ingredients - whole wheat flour, a dash of baking soda, and baking powder. Blend them in a bowl, ensuring a thorough mix, and then sift the mixture through a sieve.

What's Christmas without a touch of sweetness? Instead of resorting to refined sugar, embrace the natural goodness of dates. Take a generous bowl of dates, deseed them, and let them soak in warm milk. Once softened, transform them into a velvety paste by grinding.

Take a kadhai. Prepare the vessel by spreading a layer of salt at the bottom. Place a stand within, cover it, and let it heat up. Combine the dates paste with the flour mixture to form the heart of your cake batter. To infuse extra richness, add a touch of oil, and if you're feeling particularly festive, a hint of vanilla essence.

The Finishing Touch: Baking in the Kadhai:

With your batter ready, it's time to assemble your cake. Grease and line a cake tin, aluminium, or steel bowl with butter paper. Pour the batter in, spreading a handful of nutritious walnuts on top for that extra crunch. Carefully place the cake-laden container into the preheated kadhai, cover it, and let the magic unfold on a low flame.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

As the aroma of the wholesome ingredients fills your kitchen, you'll know that Christmas has arrived in a healthier, heartwarming package.