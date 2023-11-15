From Biryani To Mutton Curry: 4 Mouth-Watering Gongura-Style Dishes You Can't Miss

These recipes are a must-try! (Image Credit: Istock)

Are you tired of eating the same old dishes? Do you wish to take your taste buds for a ride? Well, then, dear readers, you've come to the right place. There's no denying the fact that there's comfort in eating dishes whose tastes we are familiar with. However, there are times when we crave something completely different. It not only makes for a pleasant change but is also a great way to explore other cuisines. If you've been feeling somewhat similar, this article might be of interest to you. Here, we present to you some mouth-watering gongura-style dishes that you can't miss. But first, let's understand what exactly gongura is.

What Is Gongura?

Gongura is a popular leafy green vegetable in South India. It has edible leaves that impart a unique sour and tangy flavour to dishes. It's quite commonly used to make traditional Andhra delicacies like biryani, mutton curry, and even chutneys. These leaves come in two different varieties: red-stemmed and green-stemmed. The former is slightly more sour than the latter, but both work as great flavour enhancers. Additionally, gongura leaves are also known to offer several health benefits.

Also Read: 13 Best Andhra (Telugu) Recipes | Popular Andhra Recipes

Here Are 4 Mouth-Watering Gongura-Style Dishes You Must Try:

1. Gongura Chicken Biryani

If you consider yourself a true biryani lover, you've got to try this gongura chicken biryani. In this recipe, the chicken pieces are cooked in a flavourful paste with gongura leaves. The rice is drizzled with kewra essence and saffron water, lending a delightful aroma to the biryani. It makes for a delectable dish to prepare for a dinner party. Click here for the complete recipe for Gongura Chicken Biryani.

2. Gongura Mamsam

Next up, we have a mouth-watering mutton curry recipe for you. The addition of gongura leaves is what gives it its unique taste. It's also much spicier in taste compared to other mutton curries, as it uses both green and red chilies. Pair it with steamed hot rice to put together a wholesome meal. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe for Gongura Mamsam here.

3. Gongura Kodi Pulao

Pulao is one of those dishes that defines comfort in the truest sense. However, if you're bored of eating plain pulao, this gongura kodi pulao will be a pleasant change. It is rich, aromatic, and full of exciting flavours. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never tried it before. Try it now and thank us later. Click here for the complete recipe for Gongura Kodi Pulao.

Also Read: 5 Of The Best Places In Hyderabad To Eat An Andhra Thali

4. Gongura Pachadi

Gongura pachadi is a popular chutney that is known for its tangy taste. It is green in colour and is typically served with rice and ghee. This delicious chutney will add a hint of zing to your meals and take them up a notch. Top it with mustard oil, curry leaves, and garlic tempering. It'll be an instant hit among people who like food with some tanginess. Find the complete recipe for Gongura Pachadi here.

Which of these dishes are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!