Fifa World Cup 2018: Snacks You Can Binge On While Watching The Match

We give you a list of amazing snacks you can prepare at the comfort of your home and enjoy munching them while enjoying the Fifa World Cup 2018. The finger foods are sure to make your football match a pleasure to watch!
Fifa World Cup 2018: Best Foodball Snacks You Can Have During The Match
1. Lamb Momos With Sweet Chilli Sauce
Make this all-time favourite street food a part of your game day soul food. Momos with a filling of minced lamb and mild spices and served with a freshly made sauce that is sweet and spicy in one bite. This is all you need to make your Fifa night special.
What's a snack without potatoes and what's better without honey chilli potatoes? Get the amazing taste of honey chilli potatoes home in a few easy steps. We promise, this snack will make your game night all the more interesting.
A quick fix for your hunger pangs during the game night! Bread smeared with flavourful basil butter, topped with grated cheese and baked to perfection. A quick and easy snack to munch on to cheer your favourite team!
This one's for all the non-veg lovers who want to enjoy a night of Fifa and chicken snacks along with friends. Chicken cubes dipped in a flavour-rich batter of gram flour, mango powder, anardana and masalas and deep fried.
If you are a health enthusiast, then this one is for you. A low fat and healthy snack with the goodness of millets and ragi, this bhel puri is just perfect for you. Prepare this mixed bhel puri at home with a generous squeeze of lime.
6. Til-e-Paneer
Sesame and yogurt marinated paneer cubes baked in oven makes for an amazing til-e-paneer. Do not forget to serve it with onion rings and some coriander chutney.
Go ahead and enjoy your Fifa 2018 World Cup night with these munchies and here's us wishing all the teams best of luck for the matches ahead.