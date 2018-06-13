Fifa World Cup 2018: Snacks You Can Binge On While Watching The Match

Nail biting moments, nerve-wrecking penalties, seconds to a goal and everything in between; yes, it is that time of the year when football fans are waiting for the Fifa World Cup 2018 to kick-start on 14th June. The Fifa 2018 World Cup will be the 21st Fifa World Cup that will involve 32 national teams hosted by Russia. We are sure it is going to be one exciting event; so if you are planning to stay at home and watch the matches with your friends, then we have it all covered for you. Make it a party at home with some comfort snacks while you binge-watch your favourite team play.

We give you a list of amazing snacks you can prepare at the comfort of your home and enjoy munching them while enjoying the Fifa World Cup 2018. The finger foods are sure to make your football match a pleasure to watch!



Fifa World Cup 2018: Best Foodball Snacks You Can Have During The Match

1. Lamb Momos With Sweet Chilli Sauce

Make this all-time favourite street food a part of your game day soul food. Momos with a filling of minced lamb and mild spices and served with a freshly made sauce that is sweet and spicy in one bite. This is all you need to make your Fifa night special.

2. Honey Chilli Potatoes

What's a snack without potatoes and what's better without honey chilli potatoes? Get the amazing taste of honey chilli potatoes home in a few easy steps. We promise, this snack will make your game night all the more interesting.

3. Basil Butter Bread

A quick fix for your hunger pangs during the game night! Bread smeared with flavourful basil butter, topped with grated cheese and baked to perfection. A quick and easy snack to munch on to cheer your favourite team!

4. Chicken Pakoda

This one's for all the non-veg lovers who want to enjoy a night of Fifa and chicken snacks along with friends. Chicken cubes dipped in a flavour-rich batter of gram flour, mango powder, anardana and masalas and deep fried.

5. Mixed Millet Bhel Puri

If you are a health enthusiast, then this one is for you. A low fat and healthy snack with the goodness of millets and ragi, this bhel puri is just perfect for you. Prepare this mixed bhel puri at home with a generous squeeze of lime.

6. Til-e-Paneer

Sesame and yogurt marinated paneer cubes baked in oven makes for an amazing til-e-paneer. Do not forget to serve it with onion rings and some coriander chutney.

Go ahead and enjoy your Fifa 2018 World Cup night with these munchies and here's us wishing all the teams best of luck for the matches ahead.