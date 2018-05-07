Eggs Don't Increase Risk Of Heart Diseases In Diabetics; Top 4 Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs Daily

Highlights Study disproves the belief that eating eggs is harmful for diabetics. Eating more eggs didn't raise risk of heart diseases in diabetics. Eggs are good for the eyes, muscles and even promote weight loss.

There is notion that eating too many eggs may result in an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in pre-diabetics and diabetics. But a new research has indicated that this particular advice may be unfounded. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has disproved the belief that eating 12 eggs per week for a year is harmful for heart health of patients of type-2 diabetes and also for pre-diabetics. The study was conducted over a period of 12 months, during which the participants were put on a high egg (upto 12 eggs per week) diet or a low-egg (less than two eggs per week) diet.

For the first three months, participants were asked to aim for a stable weight while adopting either a high-egg diet or a low-egg diet. At the end of the three months, no increase in the markers of cardiovascular diseases was observed. For the next three months, the participants aimed at weight loss while still being on either high or low-egg diets. For another six months, the researchers followed up with the participants who followed the same diets, without showing any sign of increase in cardiovascular risk factors. Moreover, since both the groups had been put on a weight loss diet, they showed equal reduction in their weights, regardless of their level of egg consumption.

The researchers then concluded that pre-diabetic and patients suffering from type-2 diabetes need not hold back from eating eggs. Some of the suggestions that the researchers gave for the maintenance of a healthy weight through diet was to reduce the amount of saturated fat in it and instead include more mono and poly-saturated fat or good fat in the form of olive oil, avocado, etc. The cardiovascular risk factors that the researchers analysed in the participants included cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure. The study researchers found no significant difference in these markers between the two groups.

The study goes on to prove that eggs may not have any effect on the levels of cholesterol in the blood, despite being high in dietary cholesterol.

Here are some amazing health benefits of eating eggs daily:

1. Rich source of protein: Eggs are great sources of high quality protein. The nutrient is one of the most important ones needed by the body. Protein-rich foods don't just boost muscle mass, but also keep your full for longer, eliminating the need to eat often.

2. Good for the eyes: Eating eggs daily may just give you healthy eyes. Eggs contain powerful antioxidants Lutein and Zeaxanthin, both of which are responsible for building up the retina.

3. Help in weight loss: As mentioned above, protein is one of the best macronutrients to load up on, if you want to stay full for longer. This is how eggs facilitate weight loss- by promoting satiety and making you binge-eat unhealthy stuff less often.

4. Nutritionally dense: Eggs aren't just rich in protein, but contain a whole load of essential vitamins and minerals that are important for the body. Egg whites are rich in vitamins B2, D, B6, B12 as well as selenium zinc, iron and copper. Egg yolks contain fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.



