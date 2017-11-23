The Diary of a Domestic Diva : 5 things You Must Know About Shilpa Shetty Kundra's New Cook Book

Bollywood diva and fitness sensation Shilpa Shetty would soon be penning down some of her favourite recipes in her new book, 'The Diary of a Domestic Diva'. The book is all set to launch in January, the actress has confirmed that all the recipes that she would be sharing are her own recipes loved and savoured in the Shetty-Kundra household. An avid fitness enthusiast, Shilpa has earned global fame for her enviable body , and through her newest venture she would be bringing together her love for fitness and reveal her secrets on how to look and feel good with healthy food that also tastes like a dream! The actress has been curating the perfect recipes for her dream venture that are quick, healthy and packed with easy home style cooking tips that is sure to make cooking a fun affair for a generation that is fast losing interest in 'ghar ka khana' . Here are 5 about 'The Diary of a Domestic Diva' that You Must Know.

1. The Diary of a Domestic Diva will have some recipes that have featured in Shetty's popular Sunday Binge videos on Instagram. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has never shied away from sharing her yoga, fitness and diet tips with her fans. A great advice that she's shared with all her followers on Instagram is her idea of the 'Sunday Binge'.Sundays are Shilpa's cheat days and you'll find her bingeing on all the delectable desserts and snacks for her 'Sunday Binge' that she shares every week on Instagram.

2. The book will feature 50 of her most special recipes.

3. Interestingly, this is not the first time Shilpa has donned the hat of an author. In November 2015, she came out with her first book, 'The Great Indian Diet', where she spoke about her lesser known health and fitness secrets

4. With her latest book, to be published by Penguin Random House India, the actress aims to share quick and hassle-free methods of whipping up some healthy and nutritious meals, which are a popular fare in her own household.

5. Shilpa who loves cooking and baking with son, also runs and owns her official fitness channel on the YouTube called the Shilpa Shetty Channel, where the actress shares some lip-smacking recipes with her fan on a regular basis. With the Diary of the Domestic Diva, she is looking to expand her love for cooking to all those who reach out to her for her diet secrets.

Here's wishing Shilpa Shetty Kundra all the best for the 'Diary of a Domestic Diva'.