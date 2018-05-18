Depression In Male Partners May Lower Pregnancy Chances; Try These Herbs For Depression

According to a study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility, among couples being treated for infertility, depression in the male partner was linked to lower pregnancy chances. The study showed that couples in which the male partner had major depression were 60 percent likely to conceive and give birth as compared to those in which the male partner did not have major depression. On the other hand, depression in the female partner was not found to influence the rate of the birth.

In addition, intake of anti-depressants was also linked to a higher risk of early pregnancy loss among females being treated for infertility. As per the researchers, the study provides infertility patients and their physicians with new information to consider when making treatment decisions. Citing previous studies, the authors noted that 41 percent of women seeking fertility treatments have symptoms of depression.

For the study, the team analysed data for 1,650 women and 1,608 men to evaluate the potential influence of depression in couples seeking non-IVF treatments. Among the women, 5.96 percent were rated as having active major depression, compared to 2.28 percent of the men.

Depression can take a toll on your health and may cause harm in the longer run. Here are a few herbs that Ayurveda suggests to people with symptoms of depression.

1. Ashwagandha

This herb is said to relieve stress and anxiety due to the presence of active compounds like lactones, saponins, alkaloids, et al that have anti-depressant properties.

2. Jatamansi or spikenard

Jatamansi is said to have anti-depressant, anti-inflammatory and anti-stress properties. The roots of this herb are used for medicinal purposes that are known to provide therapeutic effect to mood swings and stress disorders.

3. Pudina

Peppermint or pudina has long been used to cure mental disorders; thanks to the presence of menthol that keeps a frazzled mind calm and relaxed.

4. Maca

Maca or Peruvian ginseng is a herb that comes packed with nutrients. It is a rich source of vitamins and minerals that increase stamina and decrease anxiety.

