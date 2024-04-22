Craving Pav Bhaji But Worried About The Calories? Try This High-Protein Pav Bhaji Today

Healthy Pav Bhaji Recipe (Image Credit: iStock)

Pav bhaji is as sinful as it can get. Mashed veggies with butter floating on top and pavs on the side - what could possibly be better than this? This delightful dish has fans across the country, and you'll easily find multiple vendors selling it around your city. While some are not bothered about the calories and believe in listening to their heart, others may hesitate. For people who are on a weight loss diet, indulging in this sinful dish may not be such a great idea. But do you think it's fair to do so? If you wish to enjoy pav bhaji minus the guilt, here's an easy high-protein pav bhaji recipe that deserves your attention. It tastes just as good as the regular version and makes for a healthier alternative to the classic dish.

What Is Bhaji Made Of?

Bhaji is typically made with a mix of simple vegetables, with potatoes being the key ingredient. Other veggies that are added to bhaji include carrots, cauliflower, peas, onion, tomato, and capsicum. They are pressure-cooked and then mixed with a blend of flavourful masalas. The bhaji is topped with butter and coriander leaves, which give it its rich taste.

Is Pav Bhaji Healthy?

This depends on the way you cook your pav bhaji. The dish is usually considered unhealthy due to the excessive use of butter. You can make it healthier by swapping or eliminating certain ingredients from the recipe. For example, in this high-protein pav bhaji recipe, there is no use of potatoes. While potatoes do add nutrition, they are also high in carbohydrates. When butter is added to it, it further reduces its nutritive value. To make it even healthier, you can reduce the amount of butter used in the recipe and even use whole wheat pavs instead of the regular maida ones.

High-Protein Pav Bhaji Recipe: How To Make High-Protein Pav Bhaji

The video of this high-protein pav bhaji was shared by an Instagram page @nutrifitnessbydisha. It is quite easy to make and will be ready in under minutes. To begin with, start by adding water, chopped carrots, and cauliflower to a pressure cooker. Pressure-cook them for up to two whistles. Now, heat oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame. Add chopped onions, capsicum, and ginger-garlic paste along with some butter. Saute well and then add tomato puree, turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, and pav bhaji masala. Give everything a nice mix before adding in the boiled carrots and cauliflower. You also need to add boiled chickpeas along with them. Mix well and mash the mixture using a masher. Once done, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a drizzle of lemon juice, and serve hot with pavs on the side.

Watch the full recipe video for high-protein pav bhaji here:

So, the next time you crave pav bhaji, try this healthier version instead and enjoy it guilt-free!