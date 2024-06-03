Craving Cold Coffee On A Vegan Diet? You've Got To Try This High-Protein Recipe ASAP

This vegan cold coffee has a high protein content. (Photo Credit: iStock)

Cold coffee is one of the most beloved beverages, especially during summer. Whether during the day or in the evening, just a sip of it is enough to set us in high spirits. Let's just say, we can simply never get enough of it (coffee lovers would agree with us on this). However, people who are on a vegan diet or are lactose intolerant may not be able to enjoy cold coffee the same way. But what they can certainly do is experiment with the ingredients! With just slight modifications to the recipe, enjoying cold coffee can be a guilt-free experience for vegans. Here, we present to you one such vegan cold coffee recipe that is also high in protein and something you shouldn't miss trying this summer. The recipe for it was shared by nutritionist Vaishali Garg on her Instagram handle.

Also Read: Feeling Bloated On A Vegan Diet? 5 Tips to Keep Your Tummy Happy

Why Is Vegan Cold Coffee So Good?

Vegan cold coffee is a great option for those who are lactose intolerant or wish to eliminate dairy from their diet. It replaces milk with an oats and date mixture, making it high in protein. The use of dates instead of regular sugar further adds to its nutritive value. This vegan cold coffee also includes protein powder, further boosting its protein content.

Does Vegan Cold Coffee Offer A Texture Similar To Regular Cold Coffee?

The answer is yes! Vegan cold coffee effortlessly mimics the texture of regular cold coffee. Oats and dates help give the coffee a smooth and creamy texture. However, the only difference you might notice is that it's not frothy enough. If you feel this way, you can give the mixture another blitz and then enjoy. Overall, the texture of this coffee is quite similar.

How To Make Vegan Cold Coffee At Home | Vegan Cold Coffee Recipe

Making vegan cold coffee at home is quite simple. To make it, start by adding soaked oats and dates to a mixer grinder. Add a little water to it.

Adding dates is entirely optional, but go ahead and add if you like your cold coffee with a hint of sweetness.

Blitz well to form a smooth paste. Use a sieve to strain the mixture into a bowl. You can even use a muslin cloth for this purpose.

Now, add a scoop of protein powder to this and mix well.

Pour into a glass with ice cubes and enjoy! Your vegan cold coffee is ready to be relished.

Also Read: Get Ready For Summer: 5 Tips To Make The Perfect Glass Of Cold Coffee

Watch the complete recipe video for vegan cold coffee here:

Isn't it incredibly simple to make? Whip it up at home and let us know how you found its taste in the comments below.