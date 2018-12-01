Cooking With Mint: 3 Ways To Add More Mint (Pudina) In Your Diet

Mint, also popularly known as pudina in Hindi, is one humble kitchen ingredient that is spotted in almost all Indian curries. Be it dals, sabzis, chutneys or breads, mint can be found in almost all delicacies. What makes it special is its health benefiting properties and soothing aroma. From boosting digestion to keeping breath fresh for longer, mint has a plethora of benefits to offer. However, if you are bored of having mint in just curries or chutneys, then we're here to break the monotony.

We give you 3 more interesting ways in which you can add more mint in your diet. Read on to know more about them:

Detox With Mint Tea

If you are on detox spree, bring mint to your rescue. Move over green tea and opt for mint tea instead. Mint tea acts a great detox drink that can help keep your health in check, both physical and mental. Apart from this, it also helps in providing a calm state of mind, thanks to its soothing aroma. Alternatively, you can also break mint sprigs in small pieces and freeze them with water in ice cube trays. This way, you'll be able to add the mint ice in iced tea, lemonade and even tonics.

Give A Twist To Your Raitas

Adding boondi or cucumber in raitas is too mainstream; try adding mint instead. Mint raita is not only immensely refreshing, but also quite appetising at the same time. Both mint and yogurt together are quite beneficial for the gut, which can further help in keeping indigestion issues at bay.



Add It To Soups, Sauces and Dressings

You can add mint to cream-based soups and sauces. Mint tastes good when added to pea soup or dishes featuring pea. You can grind fresh or dried mint with a pinch of salt in a mortar and pestle and add it to olive oil and vinegar dressing.



So what are you waiting for? Make your dishes even more refreshing and appetising by adding mint in them! Get going!

