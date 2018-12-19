Cooking With Fenugreek: Here’s How You Should Buy Fenugreek

Fenugreek, or methi, is widely used in Indian kitchens for its distinct flavour and health benefiting properties. These tiny yet humble seeds come packed with nutrients that are essential for sound health. A lot of people consume these seeds by soaking them in water overnight as this concoction is known to accelerate the weight loss programme. If you wish to reap maximum benefits out of fenugreek seeds, it is imperative to buy them in fresh form. Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal in his book 'Healing Spices' has listed down some easy ways to buy fenugreek. Read on to know more about them:



- Fenugreek seeds are yellowish-brown ovals that are hard in texture. They resemble tiny pebbles and you can recognise them by the deep furrow across one side. These seeds are sold whole or in ground form in various Indian markets.



- In terms of quality, one batch of fenugreek seeds is pretty much like another. However, you need to double-check for cleanliness. Because the seeds look like stones, it's not uncommon to find them adulterated with little stones or grit. Examine them carefully before putting them in your grinder so you don't damage it.



- Whole seeds stay fresh for three years as long as they're kept in an airtight container and away from sunlight. Fenugreek's flavour dissipates once the seeds are ground, and ground seeds keep for only a few months.



So, the next time you go for grocery shopping, keep the above mentioned points in mind and buy fresh fenugreek seeds. If you know of more ways to buy and store fenugreek seeds, let us know in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

