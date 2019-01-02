Cleanse Your Body With This Radiance-Boosting Dinner

Who doesn't like to have a clear and glowing skin? Our diet plays a major role in giving us a radiant skin. It is important to load up on a diet that is rich in nutrients and antioxidants. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Eating fresh, young green vegetables regularly is a good way to cleanse the body and keep the complexion clear." A bowlful of cooked snow peas, spinach, asparagus, and wild garlic along with olive oil can help in giving your skin that much-needed radiance.



Asparagus is a storehouse of essential minerals and vitamins that can benefit the skin in various ways. It stimulates the digestion by acting as a prebiotic and contains compounds that have an anti-inflammatory effect. Apart from this, it also helps prevent the signs of ageing.



Snow peas are a good source of vitamin C and A, which are known to be good for skin health. They are abundantly rich in antioxidants. Wild garlic contains sulphur compounds that help keep the skin blemish-free.



One of the most essential ingredients in the meal, spinach is replete with health benefiting properties. Its rich iron and antioxidant content has anti-inflammatory effects on the skin. The addition of olive oil adds a nice flavour to the meal. According to 'Healing Foods', "Olive oil is high in polyphenols, which is known to help postpone ageing and boost cell repair.



So, experiment with your meal options and bring this healthy dinner option to your rescue for a healthy and glowing skin.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.