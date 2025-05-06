Blinkit For Everything: Child's Homework Goes Viral, Sums Up How We Shop For Food Now

Technology is rapidly changing how consumers purchase food, and a 9-year-old's school worksheet is clear proof. When Daksh, a student in class 3, was given a worksheet to fill out where his family purchased various foods, the young boy wasted no time with just one answer for all questions. Be it "fruit, vegetables, rice, bread, sugar, wheat, oil, dal, milk or grains" - against each food item, the child wrote his family purchases these from "Blinkit". On closer inspection, we find one different answer for meat, against which the child wrote "Licious"- another app specialising in raw meat.

After looking at her son's worksheet, the mother found it hilarious and shared it with Blinkit on Instagram. "Hahaha this is an absolute gem from my 9-year-old," she wrote.

The child's responses are proof that consumer behaviour is evolving and many people are switching to online apps to meet their grocery needs, instead of the traditional method of going to different grocery shops for wheat, oil, etc. and local street vendors for fruits and vegetables.

Many people found the worksheet responses relatable:

"I'm not him but I'm him," an Instagram user commented on Blinkit's post. Another wrote, "Literally me lol." A third added, "I relate so hard bro."

Licious commented. "Yeh toh math problem mein apna naam dekhne jaisa ho gaya."

Commenting on the honest and "pookie" response of the child, a user wrote, "The best thing I've seen on the internet today."

Tagging the mother, a user wrote, "You are famous now," to which she gave a nod to her son and replied, "Not me, but definitely the brains behind this."

