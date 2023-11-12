Bengaluru Man's Unique Way Of Selling Peanuts Impresses The Internet

Photo Credit: X/@@vishnubogi

Picture this: you enter a store to buy a product and you get swarmed by sales executive, trying to pitch a product and its specifications. Quite a common sight, isn't it? But have you ever wondered a street vendor selling their product with the same business acumen? You read that right. We recently came across a post on the micro-blogging platform 'X' featuring an image of a person selling peanuts on the streets.

But what grabbed our attention are the posters the seller displayed on his makeshift stall. The first poster features a quote by investor ad philanthropist Warren Buffet: "Rule 1: Never lose a customer, Rule 2: Don't forget rule No.1." Quite interesting, right?

The second poster features a list of benefits of consuming peanuts.It elaborated on the vitamins, minerals and other nutrients present in peanuts, positioning them as life savers in preventing coronary diseases. "Life saver to avoid - coronary heart disease," the list included.

Impressed by this display, the user shared a picture on social media, expressing, "My @peakbengaluru moment. Product Features - Benefits. Perfect FAB-ing!!" Take a look.

The video garnered around 2377 views, with hundreds of likes and reposts.