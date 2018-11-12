Benefits Of Ghee: 5 Reasons Why Ghee Is A Must This Winter For Immunity, Health And Beauty

Winter is around the corner and the preparations for the same have begun in full swing. The winter gears are out, so are our cosiest quilts and blankets. Our kitchens too are set to undergo a revamp of sorts. Summer coolers would soon give way for warming concoctions; summer gourds would be replaced by winter greens like spinach, methi and bathua. One of the most famous and loved winter staples in a typical desi household is ghee or clarified butter. It is part of almost every signature winter dish or dessert. Ghee has been an Ayurvedic favourite to treat a variety of winter woes.

Let's find out what makes ghee your best friend this winter:

1. Helps Keep You Warm From Within: According to Ayurveda, our foods too are of certain nature; warming, cool and neutral. Ghee is said to be a warming food. It is one of the best things to include in your kitchen pantry this nippy season. You can add it in your sabzis, or even apply a spoonful of it on rotis

2. Good Source Of Energy: Ever wondered why you have suddenly started to feel sluggish more often nowadays? One of the reasons could be the change of season. During winters, you are not your active best. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, ghee is a good source of energy. It contains medium and short-chain fatty acids, "of which, lauric acid is a potent antimicrobial and antifungal substance." You can make delicious ladoos or panjiri with ghee and dry fruits and have it right in the morning for the much-needed energy boost.

3. Soothes Cold and Clears Clogged Nose: Cold, cough and mucous-filled nose are possibly the worst aspects of winter. Ayurveda has an interesting nasal drop remedy that may help soothe clogged nose. Ayurvedic experts call it the Nyasa treatment for cold and it involves pouring a few drops of warm pure cow ghee into the nostrils. Make sure, the ghee is pure and warmed to lukewarm temperature. It is also a good idea to consult an Ayurvedic expert before you actually start with the treatment.

4. Great For Skin: Ghee is loaded with vital fatty acids that can help nourish dull and dry skin. It also helps in hydrating skin cells.

Here's How To Make Ideal Ghee Face Mask For Supple And Glowing Skin:

1. Mix 2 tablespoons of ghee, 2 tablespoon of besan or haldi and water in a bowl. Stir the mixture thoroughly.

2. Make sure that the consistency is firm but not dry. If you find the mixture too watery, then add besan or haldi to it.

3. Mix the paste well and apply it on your face. Let it sit for 20 minutes; rinse it off with cold water. Repeat thrice a week for best results.

5. Keeps Constipation At Bay: From greasy fries, fried patties and all things indulgent, our winter cravings know no bounds. These foods may not have the best of effect on our digestion. According the book, 'The Complete Book of Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, milk and ghee make for a mild and effective remedy for constipation. "Taking 1 or 2 teaspoonfuls of ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime is an effective but gentle means of relieving constipation," notes the book.

Include ghee in your daily diet and see the effects for yourself. Make sure you do not go overboard.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.