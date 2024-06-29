Beat The Heat In 5 Mins! Dahi Tikhari, a Kathiyawadi Curd Dish, Is Sure To Keep You Cool And Happy

Dahi tikhari recipe is a must-try.
The scorching summer sun can zap your energy and appetite. This is where the magic of curd (yoghurt) shines. Curd is a natural coolant, its probiotics aid digestion and keep you cool from within. Raita, a refreshing yoghurt-based dish with various vegetable or fruit additions, is a staple in Indian cuisine, especially during the summer months. Now raita can be made in different forms - aloo raita, cucumber raita, boondi raita and more. But let's surprise our taste buds next time with a unique curd dish called Dahi Tikhari.
Benefits of Dahi Tikhari: Why The Gujarati Dahi Should Be A Part Of Your Diet:
- Curd, rich in probiotics, improves gut health and boosts immunity.
- The tempering with mustard seeds adds a zing while also being a good source of healthy fats.
- Garlic, a powerhouse of antioxidants, fights inflammation and keeps you feeling your best.
- Spices like cumin seeds and hing boost digestion and immunity.
Dahi Tikhari is an absolute must-have in your diet to keep your body cool and tummy happy. We found the recipe for this raita on the Instagram page 'ohcheatday'. Here's a glimpse into creating this delightful dish:
How To Make Gujarati Raita I Dahi Tikhari Recipe:
- Begin by grinding together garlic cloves and Kashmiri red chilli powder with a splash of water to create a fiery paste.
- Heat mustard oil in a pan. As the oil splutters, add cumin seeds, jeera (whole cumin), a pinch of hing (asafoetida), and turmeric powder. Let the aroma fill your kitchen.
- Saute finely chopped onions and curry leaves in the fragrant oil until the onions turn translucent. Add the fiery garlic paste and cook for a minute, releasing its enticing aroma.
- It's time for the star ingredient! Turn off the flame and add whisked curd (yoghurt) to the pan. Gently fold it in to avoid curdling. Season with salt to taste.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and a slit green chilli for a burst of freshness and colour.
Watch the complete recipe video for Dahi Tikhari here:
Dahi Tikhari can be enjoyed with hot rotis, parathas, or even steamed rice. So, ditch the bland and embrace the flavorful with this cool and comforting Gujarati delight!