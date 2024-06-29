Beat The Heat In 5 Mins! Dahi Tikhari, a Kathiyawadi Curd Dish, Is Sure To Keep You Cool And Happy

Dahi tikhari recipe is a must-try.

The scorching summer sun can zap your energy and appetite. This is where the magic of curd (yoghurt) shines. Curd is a natural coolant, its probiotics aid digestion and keep you cool from within. Raita, a refreshing yoghurt-based dish with various vegetable or fruit additions, is a staple in Indian cuisine, especially during the summer months. Now raita can be made in different forms - aloo raita, cucumber raita, boondi raita and more. But let's surprise our taste buds next time with a unique curd dish called Dahi Tikhari.



Benefits of Dahi Tikhari: Why The Gujarati Dahi Should Be A Part Of Your Diet:

Curd, rich in probiotics, improves gut health and boosts immunity.

The tempering with mustard seeds adds a zing while also being a good source of healthy fats.

Garlic, a powerhouse of antioxidants, fights inflammation and keeps you feeling your best.

Spices like cumin seeds and hing boost digestion and immunity.

Dahi Tikhari is an absolute must-have in your diet to keep your body cool and tummy happy. We found the recipe for this raita on the Instagram page 'ohcheatday'. Here's a glimpse into creating this delightful dish:



How To Make Gujarati Raita I Dahi Tikhari Recipe:

Begin by grinding together garlic cloves and Kashmiri red chilli powder with a splash of water to create a fiery paste. Heat mustard oil in a pan. As the oil splutters, add cumin seeds, jeera (whole cumin), a pinch of hing (asafoetida), and turmeric powder. Let the aroma fill your kitchen. Saute finely chopped onions and curry leaves in the fragrant oil until the onions turn translucent. Add the fiery garlic paste and cook for a minute, releasing its enticing aroma. It's time for the star ingredient! Turn off the flame and add whisked curd (yoghurt) to the pan. Gently fold it in to avoid curdling. Season with salt to taste. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and a slit green chilli for a burst of freshness and colour.

Watch the complete recipe video for Dahi Tikhari here:





Dahi Tikhari can be enjoyed with hot rotis, parathas, or even steamed rice. So, ditch the bland and embrace the flavorful with this cool and comforting Gujarati delight!

