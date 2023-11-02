Amul Pays Tribute To F.R.I.E.N.D.S Star Matthew Perry In Another Apt Topical

Amul shared another topical that got the internet's attention. (Photo Credit: Instagram/amul_india)

The news of Matthew Perry's death shook the entire world. The actor is fondly remembered for his iconic role as 'Chandler Bing' in the popular sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' His fans, friends and co-stars took to social media to share their condolences. Even dairy brand Amul paid tribute to the actor on Instagram with a topical that read "We Binged on your wit." The 'Bing' in 'Binged' was highlighted to represent Matthew Perry's character name in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. In fact, we all loved the witty character of Chandler Bing who made us laugh throughout the series. The Amul girl dressed as Chandler Bing in the post brought back memories of his excellent portrayal as the loving 'friend' he will always be remembered for.

Also Read: Amul's Topical For Mohammed Siraj, The Cricketer Who Took Four Wickets In One Over

Take a look at the post by Amul:

Also Read: Viral Video Shows How Ropes Are Made From A Part Of Coconuts

The post received many comments from fans as they paid their tribute to Matthew Perry.

Some of the comments on the post included:

"Miss you, Bing Perry"

"As always epic"

"RIP Chandler"

"Chandler, always love you"

"King and the founder of sarcasm

"Trust @amul_india to come up with the best... such a sad event and such an apt tribute"

Amul makes it a point to create topicals on the latest news and happenings around us. When the creator of the Amul girl mascot, Sylvester daCunha, died, it shared a heartfelt post to honour the creative wizard. Amul also celebrates moments of achievement and highlights issues of concern. Its recent topical raised the pressing issue of pollution with the wordplay "Pollution is a foggone conclusion"." Check out the post here.