6 Reasons Why Buttermilk With Sabja Seeds Should Be Your New Go-To Drink

Buttermilk, also known as chaach, is a staple in Indian households. Made by churning butter from cream, it is packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Many of us enjoy sipping on buttermilk to feel refreshed and cool ourselves down. While this beverage is quite healthy by itself, how about making it even healthier? Recently, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shed light on how adding sabja (basil) seeds to buttermilk can transform your health. From aiding digestion and weight loss to promoting skin health, this combo can be a game-changer for your overall health. Read on to find out why buttermilk with sabja seeds should be your new go-to drink.

Here Are 6 Reasons Why You Should Have Buttermilk With Sabja Seeds:

1.Keeps You Hydrated

Staying well-hydrated is important for overall health. While drinking adequate water is a must, you can also include hydrating drinks like buttermilk in your diet. Nmami shares that buttermilk is rich in electrolytes, which helps replenish lost minerals and keeps you hydrated. Adding sabja seeds, which are high in fibre, makes it even healthier.

2. Aids In Digestion

If you've been facing digestive issues lately, drinking buttermilk with sabja seeds can help provide relief! Buttermilk is known to soothe the digestive tract and prevent issues like bloating, gas, and acidity. Sabja seeds, on the other hand, are an excellent source of fibre. When combined, they can work wonders for your digestive health.

3. Promotes Skin Health

According to Nmami, buttermilk with sabja seeds can also promote skin health. What makes it so great? Well, it's the presence of lactic acid in buttermilk, which helps exfoliate dead skin cells, promoting a radiant glow. Sabja seeds contain flavonoids that help promote new skin cell growth.

4. Helps In Weight Management

Another reason to try this concoction is that it can help with weight management. The nutritionist says, "Sabja seeds expand in your stomach, making you feel full for longer, reducing cravings, and aiding in weight management." Buttermilk is low in calories and fat, making this beverage great for promoting weight loss.

5. Rich In Essential Nutrients

Staying healthy means enriching your diet with foods rich in essential nutrients. Buttermilk and sabja seeds are excellent examples of this. Nmami says that sabja seeds are a good source of fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, which contribute to overall health. Buttermilk, too, is rich in vitamins and minerals that offer benefits for your bones and heart.

6. Has A Cooling Effect

Drinking buttermilk with sabja seeds can also help cool down your body. Buttermilk's natural acidity helps regulate body temperature, resulting in a cooling effect. Nmami explains that sabja seeds have a similar effect on the body, ensuring body temperature does not rise.

Buttermilk has some incredible health benefits to offer. Next time you make it, don't forget to add sabja seeds and make it healthier!