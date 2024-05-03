5 Kitchen Areas Often Ignored While Cleaning. Are You Also Guilty?

Kitchen cleaning is an elaborate process.

Maintaining a pristine kitchen isn't just about aesthetics-it's also about safeguarding your health and that of your loved ones. As temperatures rise, so do the challenges of kitchen cleanliness. Ants and cockroaches can be found in hidden corners, and dust can reach in unexpected places. Beyond the obvious wipe-downs of countertops and stovetops lies nooks and crannies which are often overlooked during the kitchen cleaning process. Your kitchen can't be called completely clean if you leave these areas out. What are these areas? Do you also forget to clean them? Let's find out.

Here Are 5 Kitchen Areas That Are Often Ignored While Cleaning:

1.Dry Grocery Storage Area:

Your steel jars filled with essentials like flour and lentils are prime targets for pests. While sealing them in airtight containers helps, don't overlook the shelves they rest upon. These often-crowded spaces accumulate spills and crumbs. Regularly declutter and sanitise these shelves to keep pests at bay.

2. Gas Cylinder Cabinet:

Tucked away beneath your countertops, the cabinet housing your gas cylinder may be easily overlooked during cleaning sessions. Though cumbersome to move, taking the time to shift the cylinder and address the surrounding area can prevent dust and grime buildup, ensuring a safer cooking environment.

3. Spice Box:

Despite diligently refilling your spice compartments, the spaces between them often go unnoticed. Take a thorough approach by removing all compartments, sanitising the container, and allowing it to bask in the sun's sterilising rays before restocking. This extra step ensures that every pinch of spice is as pure as it should be. Follow these tips.

Spice box should also be cleaned. Image Credit: iStock

4. Microwave Interior:

While the exterior of appliances may gleam, it's what lies within that truly matters. Take, for instance, your microwave oven. Don't just give it a cursory wipe-tackle those lingering curry splashes and turmeric traces to remove mysterious smells from your reheated meals. Click here for effective tips to clean microwave.

5. Lower Cabinet Doors:

While upper cabinet doors may receive regular attention, their lower counterparts and handles often escape notice. Dust and germs can accumulate here, posing a potential threat to your culinary creations. Incorporate these oft-forgotten surfaces into your cleaning routine to maintain a truly hygienic kitchen.

Bonus Tip: Achieving a spotless kitchen involves more than just a quick once-over with a soapy sponge. To truly banish germs and grime, employ clean, fresh cloths for each wipe-down to avoid spreading around dirt from previous cleanings. After each use, soak your cloths in warm water and detergent to dislodge stubborn grease and bacteria, then air-dry thoroughly before their next usage.