5 Foolproof Techniques For Making Amazing Cocktails At Home

Making cocktails is nothing short of an art form. You need to strike a balance between the liquor, sweetener, and other ingredients to make that perfect glass of cocktail. The best part is that you can experiment with them in endless ways - the sky is the limit! However, the problem arises when we have to make them at home. Somehow, they don't turn out to be like the ones we drink at bars and restaurants. Something or the other is always not in proportion. You may have added too much alcohol or sweetener. If you're someone who likes to whip up cocktails at home and wants to improve their skills, we've got you covered. Here are some genius techniques to master the art of making cocktails at home, just like a professional bartender.

Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Cocktails At Home:

1. Keep it simple:

When making cocktails, you must follow the principle that 'less is more'. We know it can be quite tempting to experiment with different ingredients. However, if you're a beginner, it's best to keep things simple. There's no need to spend on fancy ingredients or liquors. For starters, you can use high-quality vodka or gin, as you can experiment with them in numerous ways. Once you've gotten the hang of making cocktails, you can then progress to using rum, bourbon, tequila, etc. Also, make sure to have some club soda and tonic water stocked in your home bar as well.

2. Use the right tools:

It's not just the ingredients; you need to have the right tools to make cocktails as well. While drinking outside, you must've noticed bartenders using different types of equipment and tools. This is the reason why the cocktails turn out perfect every time. So why not use them at home too? Invest in bar tools such as cocktail shakers, strainers, jiggers, muddlers, tongs, and bar spoons. Trust us, they'll take your cocktail-making skills to the next level.

3. Use fresh fruits and herbs:

Using fresh ingredients is a must while making cocktails. Whether it's the fruits or herbs, make sure they are fresh and of good quality. Of course, there are several frozen options available in the market. But they won't give you the desired results. If you want your cocktails to stand apart, then you must follow this rule at all times. It may require some extra effort, but it's all worth it. After all, nothing can quite compare to the magical taste of fresh citrus or mint in your cocktails.

4. Make your own syrup:

Simple syrup, or sugar syrup, is an essential ingredient for cocktails. Just like fruits and herbs, it's always better to use homemade simple syrup. The ones you get in the market contain artificial sweeteners and are sometimes quite sweet as well. They are definitely a convenient option, but they won't lend you the best taste. Make your own at home by simply combining equal parts water and sugar and bringing it to a boil.

5. Practise muddling:

Muddling is the process of crushing fruits, herbs, or sugar into a cocktail. For this, you must invest in a muddler, which somewhat resembles a rolling pin but without the handles. You think this step is unnecessary, but it is what infuses the wonderful flavours of the ingredients into the cocktail. If you do not muddle them nicely, your cocktail will not taste as good. So, invest some time and practice the art of muddling to perfect your homemade cocktails.

Keep these easy tips in mind the next time you make cocktails at home. Let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.