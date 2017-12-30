5 Foods To Cure New Year's Eve Hangover

Now that 2017 has come to an end, many people have already started entering the party mode. New Year 2018 is just around the corner and there are celebrations all around. Indulging into a lot of alcoholic drinks can make your body dehydrated to a great extent. So before you put on your dancing shoes, make a note of these foods as they will come handy to you at the time of curing a hangover.Lemons are acidic in nature and they have the tendency to break down the alcohol and digest it rapidly. Squeeze it in a warm glass of water and see the results.Alcohol can make you feel physically weak and eating bananas will get you back on track. Bananas can improve the muscle function in the body by restoring potassium levels.Honey can help you in flushing out the remaining alcohol in your stomach as it is packed with a lot of antioxidants and concentrated fructose. You can either eat it raw or pair it with some toasts.Sipping on some ginger tea can help you cure those hangover symptoms to a great extent. It has natural properties of curing an upset stomach and can reduce hangover symptoms significantly. You can also have it with honey and warm water for more effective results.Alcohol has the tendency to drain essential vitamins and mineral from the body. Tomato juice can restore those lost vitamins and minerals, making you feel less lethargic.