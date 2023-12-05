4 Irresistible Reasons Why Sindhi Sai Bhaji Is A Winter Necessity

Winter special: Sindhi Sai Bhaji recipe

The season for fresh and colourful vegetables is back! Winter brings a range of seasonal produce, giving us enough room to get creative with our daily meals. If you have a lot of greens in stock and are wondering what to make, then dear reader, you are just at the right place. In this article, we will introduce you to the Sindhi version of palak dal which includes various other vegetables as well. It's the classic Sai Bhaji. Although you will find it in every Sindhi thali throughout the year, the ones made during the winter hold a bit more importance. You ask us why? Find your answer below.

What Makes Sindhi Sai Bhaji So Popular During Winter? 4 Reasons To Include This Sindhi-Style Palak Dal In Your Winter Meal?

For the unversed, the name Sai Bhaji is derived from two Sindhi terms - 'Sai,' which stands for green, and 'Bhaji,' which stands for vegetables. To put it simply, Sai Bhaji is a one-pot meal made with green vegetables.

1. Availability of fresh greens:

Today, you get every type of vegetable throughout the year. But nothing tastes as good as the seasonal ones. During winter, the spinach, methi leaves, and other vegetables you get in the market are crunchier, healthier, and more colourful, promoting the look and taste of your dish.

2. Wholesome:

Sai Bhaji usually includes dal, palak, methi leaves, dill, brinjal, potato, and some spices, making for a wholesome recipe. You can have it as is or pair it with koki (Sindhi flatbread), khichdi, and roti for lunch and dinner.

3. Easy to make:

Let's agree, spending hours in the kitchen during the winter is the last thing we want in life. Hence, we look for recipes that are quick, easy to make, and wholesome at the same time. This is where Sai Bhaji comes into play. It is a one-pot recipe and can be made in no time.

4. Nutritious:

As mentioned, Sai Bhaji includes ingredients like dal, vegetables, and some basic spices, each packed with various essential nutrients. A warm bowl of Sai Bhaji comforts you in the nippy weather and helps with digestion which usually slows down during this time. You can also include it in your diabetes and weight loss diet regime.

Sindhi Sai Bhaji Recipe | How to Make Sindhi-Style Palak Dal at Home:

The recipe is super simple. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker and add tadka of jeera. To it, add onion, green chilli, ginger, and garlic paste and saute. Include vegetables of your choice and dal, cook for some time along with salt, haldi, etc., and pressure cook. Now, mash everything with a potato masher and serve hot with a spoon of ghee on the top. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Like the Sindhi Sai Bhaji recipe? Now, make it at home this winter and enjoy!