4 Easy Ways To Get More Fenugreek Into Your Diet

Fenugreek seed, or methi dana, is one kitchen ingredient that has long been included and lauded in the Ayurvedic repertoire of herbal remedies. There is no denying the fact that fenugreek is packed with a host of health-benefiting properties. From boosting metabolism to aiding weight loss, fenugreek can come to great help. In order to reap its maximum benefits, you can consume it in various forms. For a lot of people, it gets difficult to cultivate a taste for fenugreek due to its pungent taste. Hence, you can add them in your curries, dals and other preparations. Here are some ways to get more fenugreek into your diet:



1. Add a dash of ground seeds to the breading for fried foods. Doing so will only make your fried delights a little bit healthy. Addition of methi dana in fried delights will also bring a crunchy texture.



2. Sprinkle a few seeds in vegetable casserole and add a pinch of ground fenugreek to cookie recipes. This way, you'll be able to incorporate the goodness of fenugreek in your daily diet as well.



3. Add a pinch or two to mayonnaise to give it a mustard-like bite. You can do the same in a variety of dips as well. Pair them with ragi chips and up the nutritional value of your meal. Mix roasted ground seeds with dried, ground chillies and other spices and use as a dipping sauce for bread.



4. Add roasted and coarsely chopped seeds to salads as it will add an interesting crunchiness. Other than this, addition of fenugreek in salads is sure to make the delight even more weight loss-friendly.



So, the next time you prepare your usual meals, bring the above-mentioned pointers to your rescue and make the most of fenugreek's goodness.



