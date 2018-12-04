3 Interesting Ways To Enjoy Sun-Dried Tomatoes

If you happen to have a thing for tomatoes or the sun-dried version of them, then this article is just for you! Traditionally, sun-dried tomatoes are a staple of Mediterranean and Italian diets; however, they are now being used in cuisines across the world, including Indian. Sun-dried tomatoes are named so because they're left to bask in the sun day after day until they shrivel up and dry. These tangy yet chewy delights taste good when added in salads, instant noodles, sandwiches, pastas and even pizzas. They are also known to have many health-benefiting properties, so adding them in your diet could actually increase the nutritional value of your meals. Here are 3 interesting ways in which you can enjoy sun-dried tomatoes:



Stir Them Into Soups, Stews And Sauces



Sun-dried tomatoes, when added in soups, stews and sauces just before serving, add a rich colour to the dish. Apart from this, they also add a nice piquant aroma to any dish they are added in. Pair them with black pepper and you're done for the day.



Use Them In Place Of Tomatoes



If you are tired of having tomatoes and wish to experiment with something same yet with a different texture, replace it with sun-dried tomatoes. You can have them in sandwiches, pastas, pizzas or any other dish of your choice.



Chop And Add To Salad



Sun-fried tomatoes in salad are a perfect addition. You can add them in tuna and chicken salad to increase the nutritional value of your meal. Alternatively, slice and serve them in pasta salads.



So, what are you waiting for? Make the best of these tangy delights and add them to your diet more often.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

