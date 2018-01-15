20 Mins Of Meditation Can Reduce PTSD Symptoms; These 5 Foods Might Help Too!

Highlights PTSD symptoms can be treated through transcendental meditation. Blueberries have been found to lower PTSD symptoms in rats. Green veggies can fight PTSD too.

A recent study has suggested that just 20 minutes of meditation twice a day, can reduce symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The study was conducted on several war veterans in America. Researchers from Maharishi University of Management in Farfield, US, found a reduction in PTSD symptoms in the subjects who practiced Transcendental Meditation. After a month of practicing the meditation technique daily, the subjects experienced considerable relief from PTSD symptoms. In fact, the study showed that four out of five veterans were no longer suffering from severe PTSD.

Transcendental meditation might have similar effects of people suffering from other psychological disorders like depression, insomnia and anxiety. These disorders are linked to PTSD and are often manifested as a result of PTSD. A person suffering from the disorder usually has trauma flashbacks, as a result of which signs of the other mental health issues are also developed. There are certain foods which are also known to reduce the symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Here's a list of five foods that may help relieve PTSD to some extent.

1. Blueberries

Researchers at Louisiana State University found that blueberries were able to lower PTSD symptoms in rats. Blueberries can control the mood of a person and help in increasing levels of serotonin in the brain, effectively bringing relief from PTSD.

2. Cheese and Milk

Dairy products like cheese and milk are rich in amino acid called tyrosine. Tyrosine is able to trigger the production of dopamine, epinephrine and nor-epinephrine, thus increasing the levels of energy and alertness in the body. Additionally, milk is rich in whey protein, which is touted as a stress antidote.

3. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea has been known for its properties that help fight stress. Chamomile can have calming effect on people who frequently experience irritation, agitation, mood swings and depression.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. People who are chronically deficient in fatty acids often report pessimism, depressive symptoms and impulsive behavior. These fats are not to be confused with the ones that come from greasy foods like burgers and fries, which on the other hand, make you feel sluggish and fatigued.

5. Green vegetables

Green vegetables like spinach and kale are rich in folic acid, the deficiency of which can cause depression, especially in men. Other foods rich in folic acid are nuts, sprouts and oranges.

Patients of PTSD need special care and expert advice, counselling and guided mental health care. However, little lifestyle and dietary changes can also go a long way in aiding treatment of the disorder.



