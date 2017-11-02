10 Herbs and Foods To Help Beat Stress Naturally

Lets admit it, stress and anxiety in this urban world has become like that one guest who has overstayed his welcome. Be it the professional commitments or deadlines or our personal equations, stress has invaded our lives much more intimately than ever. Stress and anxiety are amongst the world's top killers along with stroke and cancers presently, and it's time to address it with all the due attention it deserves.Huge amounts of stress can bring about a barrage of health consequences like sleeping disorders, depression and anxiety. Stress and anxiety has got a lot to do with your lifestyle and diet. And most of it could be reversed by just eating well, getting a good sleep and indulging in some form of exercise daily.

Here are some foods and herbs that you can eat to beat stress naturally.

1. Lentils

Packed with vitamin B which is known to reduce fatigue and tiredness, lentils can work wonders to rev up your energy levels, while combating pre-existing stress and anxiety.

2. Banana

Bananas are rich in vitamin C which is an effective stress fighting nutrient. Bananas also help repair cell damage caused due to stress.

3. Yogurt

The calcium content of yogurt can help cut down stress effectively. It also has good bacteria that kill anxiety and depression. Have them with your meals or blend it in your smoothies, but don't forget to have yogurt as much as possible

4. Coconut

Coconut contains medium chain fats that improve our mental health and cut down negativity. Did you know, that the scent of the coconut is also known to have a psychological effect that helps reduce anxiety and slows out heart rate.

5. Oats

A bowl of oats and some fresh fruits finished off with a drop of honey right in the morning will keep your mood swings in place. Oat meal boosts positive energy as it is considered to be a serotonin enhancer, also known as the happiness hormone.

6. Brahmi

Brahmi the magic herb of Ayurveda is renowned for its stress healing properties. It is known to decrease the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. This herb further enhances your concentration power, revitalizing the brain cells and soothing your nervous system.

7. Bhringaraj

Bhringaraj helps detoxifying the body and energizing your brain by ensuring smooth supply of oxygen to the brain and increasing blood circulation. A cup of Bhringraj tea will relax your mind and body.

8. Jatamasi

Jatamasi or Spikenard has immense calming properties. The roots of Jatamasi are the primary medicinal parts of the plant that have therapeutic effects on your stressed mind. It helps rid your mind and body of toxins and blockages and further allowing your brain to function properly.

9. Ashwagandha

Another jewel of Ayurveda- Ashwagandha herb is a combination of amino acids and vitamins. It acts as an adaptogen that helps the body adapt itself to stressful situations and further boosts energy, stamina and endurance power. It also helps treat insomnia and rid you of all your sleeping woes

10. Vacha

The root of this herb has a relieving action over various mental disorders. Vacha can also help inducing good sleep and calm an anxious mind. It is also known to increase and improve memory power.

So load up on these foods and herbs and keep stress at bay.