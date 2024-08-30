Video: Zomato Agent's Food Delivery In Knee-Deep Water Wins Internet

Zomato also praised the agent and called him a "superhero".

A Zomato delivery agent waded through knee-deep water to deliver an order in a flooded area of Ahmedabad. The video, shared on social media platform X, has earned him praise for his dedication and determination with users urging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to reward the delivery agent.

The food delivery platform also praised him and called him a "superhero".

“Thank you for highlighting our delivery partner's extraordinary efforts! They truly went above and beyond, braving extreme weather like a superhero,” Zomato said.

“These heroes deserve special recognition,” a user commented, tagging Deepinder Goyal.

Another agreed, saying, “Give this guy an award for providing delivery in extreme weather conditions!!”

The incident comes as Gujarat faces heavy rain and flooding, with 32 deaths and over 32,000 people relocated in four days.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in various districts, with Navsari recording the highest at 356 mm, followed by Dangs, Vadodara, and Anand. The districts of Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal in South Gujarat have been particularly affected.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is closely monitoring the flood situation in the state and has instructed officials to take necessary measures to ensure public safety.



The heavy rainfall has caused significant structural damage. At least 62 houses were destroyed and 271 were partially damaged. Apart from that, 22 huts were affected.



Relief efforts are underway, with the Indian Air Force delivering materials and MI-17 helicopters air-dropping life-saving essentials to stranded residents in Jamnagar and Vadodara.