"Zips Gone, Locks Missing": Furious IndiGo Passenger Posts About Damaged Bags, Airline Responds

A Deloitte senior analyst took to LinkedIn to express his frustration with IndiGo's alleged mishandling of his luggage and subpar customer service. In a scathing post on LinkedIn, Abhishek Kumar detailed his unpleasant experience on a recent flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, sharing photos of his damaged luggage. Upon arrival, he discovered his checked bag was severely damaged, with torn zippers, missing locks, and tampered contents. Mr Kumar also reported that several items were missing, and the bag weighed noticeably less than when he checked it in at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"Your service quality is dropping faster than the economies of South Sudan and Burundi combined — and trust me, that's saying something. My recent flight from Delhi to Hyderabad was nothing short of a disaster. My luggage looked like it had survived a WWE match — zips gone, locks missing, contents clearly tampered with, and surprise surprise: items missing," Mr Kumar wrote on LinkedIn, along with photos of the damaged luggage.

He also noted that his bag weighed over 14 kg at check-in at Delhi's IGI Airport, but by the time he received it in Hyderabad, it weighed barely 13 kg. Mr Kumar expressed his frustration with IndiGo's support team, stating that he had been pursuing them for a resolution with no response, likening it to dealing with an unresponsive party who owes him money, and described their service as pathetic.

"I've been chasing your team for a resolution like it's a toxic ex who owes me money — and yet, radio silence. July is around the corner, so do let me know if I need to start a “16 Somvaar” fast to get even a decent response from you," he added.

IndiGo responded to the viral complaint, asking him to share his contact details and PNR via direct message so they could better understand his experience and get in touch with him promptly.

"Thank you for sharing your PNR and concern in detail, Mr Kumar. Please allow us some time while we look into it. We request your kind patience in the interim," IndiGo replied after his response.

Earlier, a Goa-based woman, Vaishali Sharma, lodged a similar complaint with IndiGo after her checked baggage arrived damaged on a flight from Goa to Delhi. Despite repeated follow-ups, she claimed the airline barely responded.







