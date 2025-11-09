Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Opens Up About Stroke And Recovery Journey: "Thought I'll Retire"

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, who suffered a mild stroke in January 2024, recently shared in a podcast that the health scare made him contemplate retirement. He reflected on the challenging physical and mental recovery process, which forced him to "relearn" basic functions like writing, speaking, and walking. In the immediate aftermath of the stroke, Kamath "genuinely thought [he'd] retire" due to the severity of his condition, which included significant facial drooping and an inability to read or write.

"All my skill sets, I've almost had to relearn, writing, speaking, even playing the guitar. In the first month, I genuinely thought I'll retire," he said.

However, this phase of contemplating retirement didn't last long, as he began focusing on recovery just two weeks later, viewing it "like a football match where you're one goal down".

"I started getting up and walking on the treadmill by the second week. It felt like a football match where you're one goal down and need to fight harder to level the score," he added.

He emphasised the importance of a positive support system, crediting his brother Nikhil, wife Seema, and his team for their encouragement.

The experience forced a "hard reset" on his approach to health, making him more conscious of his diet and lifestyle in recent years. Though he had always been active - playing football, basketball, and badminton - his eating habits were poor. He often binged on food and consumed alcohol regularly.

Just two months after the stroke, Kamath slowly returned to work, focusing on rebuilding his daily routines and finding renewed purpose. In a March 2025 update, 14 months after the stroke, he noted his body was "almost back to normal," his mind at "about 85%," and his speech at a similar level, though his writing hadn't improved due to lack of practice.