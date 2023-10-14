Zerodha Co-Founder Is India's Youngest Billionaire. His Net Worth Is...

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of trading platform Zerodha, is the youngest billionaire in India at 37, as per Forbes' list of the country's 100 richest people. The list places Nikhil and his older brother Nithin Kamath, 44, at the 40th position with a combined net worth of Rs 45,754.5 crore.

In 2010, the Kamath brothers founded the brokerage firm, Zerodha, which has transformed the trading world by introducing zero-cost equity investing. In FY23, Zerodha reported a total revenue of Rs 6,875 crore, along with a profit after tax of Rs 2,907 crore. This marked a huge improvement compared to the previous year's revenue of Rs 4,964 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 2,000 crore.

Nikhil, who also co-founded True Beacon and Gruhas, announced the WTF Fund idea on October 11 via his LinkedIn account. This fund hopes to empower aspiring entrepreneurs in the fashion, beauty and home brand industries. In his efforts, the Zerodha co-founder will be joined by renowned figures, including Kishore Biyani (founder of Future Group), Ananth Narayanan (founder of Mensa Brands) and Raj Shamani (content creator and host of the Figuring Out podcast).

Nikhil Kamath also runs “WTF is”, a podcast that features him discussing with some of his friends and industry experts regarding technological advancements, the unprecedented growth of social media and renewable energy, among others.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, regained the title of the wealthiest person in India with a net worth of over $92 billion. He is followed by Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani at $68 billion.