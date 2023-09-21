YouTuber Hosts Fake Kim Jong Un For Viewership Record, Internet Divided

Mr Ross interviewed a fake Kim Jong Un during a live stream

American streamer and co-owner of Kick Adin Ross earlier claimed that he would be getting Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un onto his live stream. Turns out, it was a stunt to raise viewership on his channel on YouTube. Mr Ross interviewed a fake Kim Jong Un during a live stream, amassing an audience of more than 300,000 live viewers at its peak.

After days of teasing, Mr. Ross interviewed fake "Kim Jong Un" live on Kick which broke viewership records. Moments before the fake Kim made his appearance, Mr. Ross' broadcast skyrocketed as tens of thousands piled in at the last minute, Dexerto reported.

According to Stream Charts, this is now his all-time peak concurrent viewership with over 333,506 fans watching along live.

See the video here:

Dexerto reported that Mr Ross interviewed a professional impersonator who goes by Howard X on Cameo, a website where you can hire actors to say personalized messages. Mr Ross even invited Andrew Tate to the stream.

The internet was divided after Mr Ross' stunt. A section of the internet called it an "outrageous" act, while others appreciated the stunt and asked Mr Ross to give the editors a "raise".

A user commented on YouTube, "How none of us saw this coming is absolutely outrageous."

Another user wrote, "Still can't believe that people actually thought it was gonna be the actual Kim."

"This man fooled the whole internet," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, the real Kim Jong Un recently concluded his Russia trip and has expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to President Vladimir Putin.

Kim's tour of Russia's far east, which began Tuesday, has fanned Western fears that isolated, nuclear-armed Pyongyang could provide Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine.