'You Smile Much Less Now': Ukraine's First Lady's Emotional Birthday Wish For Husband Zelensky

Olena Zelenska posted an emotional picture with Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned 45 today. On January 25, the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, posted an emotional picture and wrote a loving caption about her partner of many decades.

She posted a picture along with a caption, "I am often asked about how you have changed this year. And I always answer: "He haven't changed. He is the same. The same guy I have met when we were seventeen." But actually, something has changed: you smile much less now. For example, like on this photo."

She added, "I wish you to have more reasons for smiling. And you know what it takes. We all do. You are stubborn enough. But the main thing is to have enough health. So please, be healthy! I want to smile near you forever. Give me this opportunity!"

But actually, something has changed: you smile much less now. For example, like on this photo... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fBUFXkFCIR — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) January 25, 2023

But actually, something has changed: you smile much less now. For example, like on this photo... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fBUFXkFCIR — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) January 25, 2023

The couple married in 2003 and share two children together. The post has amassed 1.1 million views and several comments. A user wrote, "Right man. Right time. Right place. A hero to the world. You both are."

Another user commented, "Happy Birthday to the Hero President @ZelenskyyUa who stayed to fight for his people, to protect his country! Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy Happy Birthday, hope you live a long prosperous life full of the respect and admiration you deserve."

"One can only imagine the pressure of making right choices, the responsibility, the lack of sleep. But i am positive his energy, charisma and endurance will pay off soon. He is our hero and example! Happy Birthday Mr Zelensky i wish you both a happy caring future together," the third user commented.

Russia's military attack on Ukraine has completed 11 months. According to a report by the UN, over 18,000 civilian casualties have been reported as of January 3, 2023, since the beginning of the war.

As per the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights,18,358 civilian casualties were recorded. This includes 7,031 deaths. The UN mentions that the "actual figure could be significantly higher as reported victims are confirmed." The organisation also adds that tens of millions of people are in "potential danger of death".