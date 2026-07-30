YesMadam CEO's 90-Second Airport Reunion With Wife Goes Viral: "For Us, This Is Romance"

The co-founder and CEO of at-home beauty and wellness platform YesMadam has struck a chord on LinkedIn after sharing how entrepreneurship has transformed his marriage into a series of brief airport reunions instead of date nights. Aditya Arya posted a photograph of himself meeting his wife and fellow co-founder, Garima Sharma, at an airport. The moment lasted just 90 seconds, with one of them arriving from a trip while the other was about to board a flight. During the brief crossing of paths, the couple paused to hold hands before heading in opposite directions.

"We've started calling this a "meeting." Most couples go on dates. We do layovers. Nobody plans a marriage like this. It just becomes the shape your life takes when you build something together. Building YesMadam taught us to make the most of limited time. Turns out that's just marriage too, when you're a founder. 9 years. Same principle. Different boardrooms," he wrote.

He added that making the most of every available moment has become the guiding principle for both their business and their nine-year marriage.

See the post here:

Sharma later reshared the post, saying that while their lifestyle may seem unusual to many people, it feels deeply romantic to them. She described those short reunions as one of the sacrifices that come with building a company together.

According to Sharma, the long hours and limited time together are worth it because they are working towards something bigger than themselves. She said creating jobs, building a purpose-driven business and contributing to the country by generating opportunities are goals they both believe in.

"Building something bigger than ourselves. Creating employment. Living a purpose we both believe in. And showing our children that serving your country isn't just about words—it's also about creating opportunities for others. Everyone sees the same picture differently. Some saw us crossing paths at the airport. We saw two people walking towards the same dream," she wrote.

The heartfelt posts have resonated with many LinkedIn users, sparking conversations about the personal sacrifices behind entrepreneurship, the realities of founder life and the challenge of balancing ambition with relationships. One user wrote, '"Work-life balance" is a myth for founders, but integration is very real. When your life partner is your business partner, alignment isn't a scheduled meeting; it's a shared operating system. You've turned extreme time constraints into a competitive advantage for 9 years."

Another commented, "Founder marriages rarely follow a perfect rhythm. What keeps them strong is the ability to keep choosing each other inside the chaos." A third said, "Relationships aren't built only in the big moments, they're strengthened in these small, intentional pauses."