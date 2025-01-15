Amid TikTok Ban Concerns, Americans Moving To RedNote. Here's What It Is

Amid the growing fear of a possible ban on TikTok in the United States, American users are running to Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media application, which shot up to the top of the US download charts. The app, which means "Little Red Book," often shortened by US users to RedNote, has become a haven for the so-called "TikTok refugees" who are protesting the looming restrictions.

What is Xiaohongshu, or "RedNote"?

RedNote is a unique short-form video platform that merges entertainment with e-commerce, providing users the ability to shop and leave product reviews. Serving as an alternative to TikTok in China, this app has redefined the way Chinese people interact with both media and retail.

According to CNN, founded in 2013, Xiaohongshu is one of China's biggest social media platforms, with 300 million users, according to research firm Qian Gua. Described as China's answer to Instagram, the app has become especially popular for sharing tips on travel, makeup, and fashion. The app has gained traction in China and other regions with a Chinese diaspora-such as Malaysia and Taiwan. A majority of whom are young women who use it as a de facto search engine for product, travel, and restaurant recommendations, as well as makeup and skincare tutorials.

But while it has cornered the Chinese market, it hasn't gained much prominence beyond the Chinese-speaking world. Until now. On Tuesday, Xiaohongshu, called "RedNote" by American users, was the top downloaded free app in Apple's US app store.

Why is "RedNote" everywhere?

According to CNN, Xiaohongshu, or "RedNote," is surging in popularity worldwide in the same week that TikTok could potentially go offline in the US. Within the span of two days, more than 700,000 new users have joined Xiaohongshu, Reuters reported, citing a person close to the company. CNN has reached out to Xiaohongshu for comment.

As of Wednesday, the hashtag "TikTok refugee" had garnered nearly 250 million views and over 5.5 million comments. Many of the American users they had joined as an act of defiance against Washington's move on TikTok.

"Our government is out of their minds if they think we're going to stand for this TikTok ban," a user called Heather Roberts said in a video message on Xiaohongshu, which has garnered more than 45,000 likes. "We're just going to a new Chinese app, and here we are."

"This is so much better than TikTok," another self-proclaimed "refugee" said in a video message. "Americans are coming here ... So sorry you'll hate us, but I promise we'll do our best."

With more than 170 million users in the US, it's unclear which rivals will gain the most if TikTok is banned. According to some experts, the largest user influx may occur on well-known social media sites like Instagram and YouTube. However, some people might utilise other apps if they're searching for something different.