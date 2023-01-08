'Wrong Place, Wrong Time,' Says French Montana After 10 People Shot During His Music Video Shoot

The incident still remains under investigation.

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana on Saturday released his first statement following reports that at least 10 people had been injured in a shooting during his music video shoot.

According to The Independent, the incident took place outside a Miami Gardens restaurant called The Licking where Mr Montana was filming a music video on Thursday. The cops stated that an altercation started in a different location and eventually ended at the restaurant, where the shooting happened. Around 10 people were injured, with four taking themselves to the hospital and six being transported by ground and by air. No fatalities were reported.

Following the incident, Mr Montana tweeted, "Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are (with) the victims & families at this time."

As per NBC News, local MC Ced Mogul, who witnessed the incident, said that he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone was robbed. The shoot then moved to The Licking, where as many as 10 people were shot, including New Orleans rapper Rob49.

"Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act. We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested," The Licking said in a statement, as per The Independent.

Miami Gardens police said that no arrests have been made as of now. The incident still remains under investigation and the cops are seeking more information.