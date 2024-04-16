World's First 'Miss AI' Contest To Judge Winner On Beauty And Social Media Clout

Kassidy Davis, one of the AI influencer.

Models and influencers generated through artificial intelligence will compete in a "Miss AI" beauty pageant with a prize money of $20,000. According to Forbes, this is the world's first AI beauty pageant and the contestants will be judged based on their looks, the heft they command online and the technical skill that went into creating them. The AI influencers' social clout will be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience and utilisation of platforms, the outlet further said citing a release from World AI Creator Awards (WAICA).

The pageant will see AI-generated ladies go head-to-head in front of a panel of judges, including two AI influencers.

This is the first time such a contest is being organised, and more are planned on fashion, diversity and computer-generated men.

It will also feature Fanvue, a subscription-based platform that hosts virtual models, as a partner of WAICA.

The first prize is $5,000 cash, which will be given to Miss AI winner (or the creator behind it) along with Fanvue promotion and PR support. The runner-up and third place winner will also be awarded cash prizes.

The winners will be announced on May 10, with an online awards ceremony set to take place later in the month.

The entries opened on Sunday.

Two of the judges in the four-member panel are AI-generated: Aitana Lopez from Spain with more than 300,000 followers and Emily Pellegrini, who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram.

The other two are humans: Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author of the book Misdemeanours: Beauty Queen Scandals.

"It's been a fast learning curve expanding my knowledge on AI creators, and it's quite incredible what is possible," Forbes quoted Ms Fawcett as saying in a statement.

According to the rules, entrants must be 100 per cent AI-generated and there are no restrictions on the tools used. "Miss AI welcomes creations produced from any type of generator, whether it's DeepAI, Midjourney or your own tool," the rules read.

According to the website of the contest, thousands of entries have been submitted.