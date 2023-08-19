World Photography Day: 5 Picturesque Locations Around The Globe

These picturesque places are ideal choices for your next vacation.

Photographers transport us to dreamy locations in far-off places away from the hustle and bustle of our daily lives. Through their eyes, we witness stunning sunsets over unfamiliar horizons, bustling markets in historic cities, and the quiet beauty of untouched nature. On this World Photography Day (August 19), we bring you five destinations captured through the lenses of travellers. These picturesque places are ideal choices for your next vacation.

Banff National Park, Canada:

Banff National Park has tall mountains, clear lakes, and dense forests that make it look beautiful. One can see animals like bears and elk. There are many things to do like hiking and taking pictures of the pretty views.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

A major filming location for the popular series Game of Thrones, Dubrovnik has a beautiful coastline with clear waters and historic buildings. The old town looks amazing with its ancient walls and charming streets. One can enjoy walking inside city walls and exploring its history.

Santorini, Greece

Picture perfect is often used too much to describe tourist locations, but this Aegean Sea is just that. With charming villages and inviting waters, Santorini offers an unforgettable vacation. The white cubiform houses and the blue waters make it a picturesque delight.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

The clear blue lagoon and overwater bungalows make Bora Bora a ideal location for photographs. One can enjoy the soft sandy beaches, and gaze at the stunning sunsets. It's a romantic place with lots of water activities and relaxation.

Machu Picchu, Peru:

Set high amidst mountains, the ancient stone structures of this Incas civilisation site form a captivating contrast against the magnificent Andes mountains. With a rich history and breathtaking views,Machu Picchu is a magnet for adventure seekers and nature lovers.